Take a look: Broncho Night Out Maycee ElerickAugust 20, 2026 12:00 pm Two students cheering during Broncho’s Night Out. (Maycee Elerick/The Vista) A crowd of students dancing to music. (Maycee Elerick/The Vista) UCO Students at Broncho’s Night Out. (Maycee Elerick/The Vista) UCO Students dancing in green party foam. (Maycee Elerick/The Vista) Students standing against barricades surrounded by piles of party foam. (Maycee Elerick/The Vista) UCO students form a conga line at Broncho’s Night Out. (Maycee Elerick/The Vista) A student crowd surfs at Broncho’s Night Out. (Maycee Elerick/The Vista) A group of students dance during Broncho’s Night Out celebration. (Maycee Elerick/The Vista) Students at Broncho’s Night Out. (Maycee Elerick/The Vista) Students socializing at Broncho’s Night Out. (Maycee Elerick/The Vista) Share This