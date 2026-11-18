The University of Central Oklahoma men’s basketball team went 2-0 in this past weekend’s Central Region Challenge after two thrilling wins over Minnesota Crookston and Oklahoma Christian, marked by standout performances by Jacobi Sebock.

UCO’s #4 Jacobi Sebock dunking the ball. ( Robert Adams/The Vista)

After defeating Texas A&M-Texarkana for their first win of the season on Monday, UCO built on their momentum going into the weekend.



They opened the tournament with a Friday night game versus Minnesota Crookston, who were 0-1 coming into Edmond after a blowout loss to St. Cloud State.

After back-and-forth action for the first five minutes, UCO took an 8-7 edge and continued to expand its lead, taking as much as an eight-point lead, 31-23, with a little over four minutes remaining.

Minnesota Crookston closed the gap over the final four to go into halftime down just two at 35-33.

UCO bounced back coming out of the break, taking charge and maintaining their lead throughout the majority of the second frame, taking an eight-point lead on three different occasions and a nine-point lead at 54-45 with 8:31 to go.

The Bronchos were never able to push the lead to double digits, though, and let the Minnesota Crookston hang around within striking distance a little too long.

The Golden Eagles went on an inevitable run to take a one-point lead with 3:34 to go, 57-58.

After controlling the majority of the game, UCO allowed the Minnesota Crookston to take the lead in crunch time, setting up an opportunity to test their resolve.

The Bronchos would answer the call, and two things typically help in situations that require mental fortitude: experience and talent. Both characteristics ooze from the player profile of graduate student Jacobi Sebock.

Sebock put his veteran presence on display, leading the Bronchos down the stretch. He tallied three buckets and two blocks over the final three minutes and change, helping fuel a 12-2 run to close the game and secure a 69-60 victory.

Sebock finished with a team-high 23 points, five rebounds and three blocks. Donovan Lovelace added 21 points, while Jarreth Ingram contributed a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bronchos carried that momentum into Saturday night’s matchup against in-city rival Oklahoma Christian, but their second test of the weekend would prove even more demanding.

Unlike Friday, UCO spent much of the night playing from behind. Oklahoma Christian controlled the lead for nearly 31 minutes, taking a 39-33 advantage into halftime and maintaining its edge well into the second half.

UCO struggled to find its rhythm offensively. But the Bronchos continued to battle, eventually reclaiming the lead at the 3:17 mark after a Lovelace basket put UCO ahead 60-59.

From there, neither team could create much separation.

After Pavel Ivanov knocked down two free throws to give UCO a 63-61 advantage, Oklahoma Christian responded with a pair of free throws to tie the game at 63 with 1:12 remaining.

The Eagles then regained the lead, 64-63, after splitting a pair of free throws with 35 seconds left.

Once again, the ball found its way into Sebock’s hands.

With 18.2 seconds remaining, Sebock received the ball at the top of the key, jab-stepped to his right before driving left and hop-stepping into a floating jumper through the lane.

The shot found the bottom of the net, giving UCO a 65-64 lead and delivering the eventual game-winner.

The Bronchos still needed one final defensive stand. Oklahoma Christian attempted to respond on its final possession, but UCO forced a turnover and prevented the Eagles from getting a shot off before the buzzer.

Sebock was dominant, finishing with a career-high 31 points, shooting 11-of-20 from the field while adding seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Trey Tuck also played a significant role, recording 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists without committing a turnover after playing all 40 minutes.

The two victories gave UCO a perfect 2-0 record in the Central Region Challenge and extended its winning streak to three games, all at Hamilton Field House.

More importantly, the weekend offered a glimpse of what the Bronchos can become when their experience and talent translate into execution when it matters most.

After opening the season 0-3 on the road in Wisconsin, Central Oklahoma has responded with three consecutive victories, evening its record at 3-3.

Sebock’s performances have been central to that turnaround. With 54 points across the two tournament games, the graduate forward demonstrated the ability to take over offensively while providing a defensive presence when the Bronchos needed it most.

His performances have proved that UCO has a stalwart of a player in Jacobi Sebock who they can lean on over the course of the season.

UCO will look to carry its momentum into tonight’s matchup against Hesston College, continuing its early-season homestand.