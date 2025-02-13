UCO baseball sweeps the Henderson State Invitational

University of Central Oklahoma baseball went 4-0 on the weekend in Arkadelphia, making it six wins in a row.

Senior infielder Ty Chapman (13) hits the ball Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Edmond. (ARRIANA CHARQUEÑO/THE VISTA)

UCO outscored opponents 39 to 19 at the invitational which included double-digits in the last three games. Friday night was the closest game the Bronchos had all weekend with a 5-4 win in a thriller.

In game one against Henderson State, it started out in the top of the first when Carson Carpenter went deep to right to give the ‘Chos an early 1-0 lead. After HSU scored four in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-1 lead, UCO scored one in the sixth and one in the eighth. Then in the top of the ninth Bronchos were down 4-3 when Coach John Martin called on Brooks Miller to pinch hit. Miller had not taken one at bat as a Broncho and what does he do? He hits a homerun over the left field wall to tie the game at four and spark the eventual 5-4 win.

Senior utility player Grant Randall (1) makes a run around the base Saturday, Feb. 1. 2025, in Edmond. (ANDREA VASQUEZ/THE VISTA)

After Friday night Central Oklahoma wouldn’t care for another close game as they would go on to blow out Ouachita Baptist 14-0 and take down Southern Arkansas twice with a 10-8 and 10-7 win. This invitational also saw the Bronchos hit nine home runs as a team. Central Oklahoma now improves to 6-2 on the young season. After dropping the first two games, the ‘Chos look to have found some mojo heading into their Valentine’s weekend series against Colorado Christian.

UCO hosts the Cougars starting Friday at 3 p.m., then has a double header Saturday at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., finally closing the series on Sunday at 12 p.m. all at Wendell Simmons Field.