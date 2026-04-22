UCO Baseball Sweeps Arkansas Fort Smith in Weekend Series

The University of Central Oklahoma men’s baseball team went 3-0 against Arkansas Fort Smith over the weekend in Edmond.

#24, Danny Satterlee, pitches the ball for the Bronchos (Hunter George/The Vista)

UCO improved its record to 23-21 on the season and 14-16 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA), bringing the team one step closer to postseason qualification.

Despite a rain delay in the opening game on Friday afternoon, the Bronchos took care of business with an 18-3 seven-inning run-rule.

Danny Satterlee got the start for UCO, throwing seven strikeouts and allowing three runs.

The Bronchos got on the scoreboard early with six runs in the first inning, including two home runs, one from Drake Lee and one from Noah Smallwood.

Lee finished the game with four hits in five at-bats, as well as five RBI’s.

Lee extended his hit streak to 10 games during this series, his second-longest of the season.

“He (Lee) has had a couple of different hit streaks this year, I believe,” said UCO’s head coach Robbie Rea. “He’s an older guy who’s been around the program, so that’s been helpful. If he continues to stay healthy and continues to grind out at-bats, we’ll be in a good spot.”

The Bronchos had a late rally in their second game Saturday. They scored nine runs in the fifth inning and five runs in the sixth inning to get the 17-7 win in game two.

Luke Stout got the Bronchos fifth-inning flurry started with a double, scoring two runs.

An error by Arkansas Fort Smith’s first baseman allowed two more runs to score, giving the Bronchos the lead.

Lee, Carson Taylor, and Elijah Alexander would all drive in runs in the fifth inning for UCO.

Kamden Thompson started for UCO, throwing 3 1/3 innings and allowing four runs.

Michael Lopez got his first win of the season in relief, striking out two batters.

“We need our guys to have quality starts,” said Rea. “Whether that’s going deep into games or just giving us quality innings when they are throwing. If we get good starting pitching, generally we win ballgames.”

UCO wrapped up the series with a 6-4 win on Sunday.

Right fielder Colton Ayres got the Bronchos on the scoreboard with a solo home run in the first inning.

Logan Taylor started on the mound for Central, earning his fourth win of the season.

Brody Berlowitz closed out the game, earning his sixth save of the season.

The Bronchos will remain at home this weekend, hosting No. 22 Central Missouri in another three-game series, beginning on Friday.