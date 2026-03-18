UCO Baseball Loses Series with Emporia State

EDMOND- The University of Central Oklahoma men’s baseball lost the three-game conference series at Wendell Simmons Field to rival Emporia State University this past weekend, losing the first two games before getting the series-finale victory on Sunday.

UCO baseball player pitches the ball to an Emporia State batter. (Hunter George/The Vista)

UCO is now 12-11 on the season and 3-6 in conference play.

The Bronchos dropped the first game of the series 6-9.

Starting pitcher Danny Satterlee pitched four innings and allowed six hits and five runs. He also had four strikeouts on the day.

Pitcher Zach Hudspeth took over in the top of the 7th and finished out the game. He allowed only one run and one hit and also had four strikeouts.

The bats got hot in the bottom of the third, putting up five of their six total runs in the inning.

First baseman Drake Lee was the only batter to have a multiple-hit day. He had two hits on the day while also crossing home plate once.

Right Fielder Wyatt Yetter had a two-RBI day.

The Bronchos lost the series after dropping Saturday’s game 13-2, giving up 16 hits on the day.

Pitcher Kamden Thompson started the day and pitched four innings, giving up four runs on 7 hits.

The Bronchos used seven pitchers out of the bullpen. Lee, Elijah Alexander, and Cade Mills had two hits on the day. They had six out of the nine hits on the day for the Bronchos.

The Bronchos picked up a conference win on the last day of the three-game series, winning 10-6.

Designated hitter Gage Gilchrist had three RBIs on the day. Gilchirst had a 3-run homer in the third inning to put the Bronchos up 7-2.

Haden O’Toole led the team in hits with two on the day; he also crossed home plate twice and had one RBI.

Pitcher Brody Berlowitz came in at the top of the 6th for Bron Farr and finished the game, shutting the door on a possible comeback, allowing only three hits and one run.

UCO baseball coach Robbie Rea said that Sunday’s win was huge.

“We were the only game being played in the conference on Sunday due to the weather. It was a hard day to play with that wind, and our guys showed up and had great energy and never made an excuse. Hopefully, that is the type of effort/play that can catapult us into more success,” Rea said.