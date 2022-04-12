UCO baseball and softball rack up victories

The UCO men’s baseball team took down Southeastern 17-7 during a non-conference matchup last Tuesday as the Bronchos move to 20-13 on the season.

UCO went down 3-0 after the first inning, and at the bottom of the fourth inning, the Bronchos were down by four runs, making the score 4-0.

The game had a massive change in momentum during the fourth inning as the Bronchos hit four-straight doubles and a couple of singles to give the squad six runs in the inning.

Kaleb Glass hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. The Bronchos scored five runs in the seventh and eighth innings to make the score 17-7, giving the ‘Chos a massive victory to make UCO 12-8 in conference play, putting them in fifth place overall in the MIAA.

The Bronchos take on Northeastern State at Wendell Simmons Field at 5 p.m. Monday.

Provided/UCO Athletics

Softball

UCO softball is ranked 19th in the nation and won a convincing victory over the Newman Jets during a double-header on April 2. The Bronchos won the first game 10-4 and the second game 10-2.

The Bronchos fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and did not register a base-runner until the third.

The team managed to get up to a 4-2 lead in the fourth after Mattie Lee hit a two-run double right before Newman scored twice in the fifth inning to tie the ball game.

When UCO hit six runs in the sixth inning, the game took a turn to make the contest unreachable for Newman.

During the second game of the double-header, UCO took a 2-0 lead in the first inning after Tarin Dubler and Amelya Huggins both recorded hits.

After taking a 5-1 lead, the Jets made it 5-2 in the top of the fourth before the Bronchos scored five runs in the bottom of the inning.