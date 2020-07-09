UCO Athletic Department Hosts Rally
The University of Central Oklahoma Athletic Department hosted a rally throughout the campus on July 1, according to the UCO Athletics Twitter page.
Students, coaches, and staff participated in the rally, per UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar.
The UCO Athletics Twitter page posted photos and videos of the rally:
Via Twitter, Neuhold-Ravikumar was asked if action is being done other than holding signs, and if UCO was going to host an event.
The fall semester starts Aug. 17 at UCO. Masks and social distancing will be required while on campus.