UCO Athletic Department Hosts Rally

UCO Athletics Department held a solidarity rally for racial injustices on campus to increase opportunity for change within the university.

The University of Central Oklahoma Athletic Department hosted a rally throughout the campus on July 1, according to the UCO Athletics Twitter page.

Students, coaches, and staff participated in the rally, per UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar.

The UCO Athletics Twitter page posted photos and videos of the rally:

Via Twitter, Neuhold-Ravikumar was asked if action is being done other than holding signs, and if UCO was going to host an event.

We agree, @SwayzHappens. We're increasing opportunities for crucial conversations on campus and look forward to having students join in this fall. We'll be conducting a campus survey to learn where our need for change is and setting a plan for achieving it together. Stay tuned! — Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar (@pcneuhold) July 2, 2020

The fall semester starts Aug. 17 at UCO. Masks and social distancing will be required while on campus.