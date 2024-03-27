UCO announces commencement schedule and details for Spring 2024

Titus Leong

Contributing Writer

Commencement ceremonies are upon us: the Spring 2024 Commencement Schedule has been released on the UCO Commencement website and has been sent to all students, faculty, and staff via UCO Centralities email. Here is everything graduates as well as their guests can expect.

The spring commencement ceremonies will be held May 10-11 at Hamilton Field House. Students expecting to graduate at the end of the semester must have applied for graduation and be cleared through the Office of Degree Certification. Each graduate is allowed to invite four guests via electronic tickets.

There will be five commencement ceremonies over the two days, kicking off at 3 p.m. May 10 for the College of Education and Professional Studies ceremony, followed by the Jackson College of Graduate Studies ceremony at 7 p.m. May 10. The programs will resume May 11 at 10 a.m. for the College of Business and College of Fine Arts and Design, 2 p.m. May 11 for the College of Mathematics and Science, and at 6 p.m. it will be the College of Liberal Arts ceremony.

One hour before each ceremony, students are invited to participate in their “final walk” through campus as part of a UCO tradition. The nearly half-mile Old North walk begins at Plunkett Park, where graduates will lay their hands on the famous bell as they walk past it and into Old North. As they walk through the first building of UCO campus, out through the main entrance and pass under the arch, it signifies the end of their journey at the university. They will then be guided across campus to Hamilton Field House.

Anyone who is late or declines to participate in the Old North Walk will report directly to the northeast entrance of Hamilton Field House no later than 30 minutes before the scheduled ceremony. In the case of inclement weather, the walk could be canceled and announced on UCO’s social media platforms.

Students will check in to receive a pre-printed name card once they arrive at Hamilton Field House. These cards will be used when crossing the stage during the ceremony, as the announcer will read their names before they walk to greet President Todd Lamb and receive their diplomas.

On graduation regalia, graduates can purchase them through the UCO Barnes & Noble Bookstore, located in the Nigh University Center, or online at the Herff Jones website. STLR transformation graduation cords may also be picked up from the UCO Barnes & Noble Bookstore.

Each person entering Hamilton Field House, including graduates and guests, will be screened by security personnel using walk-through metal detectors. All bags carried by guests are subject to search. Graduates are not allowed to bring a bag with them into the ceremony.

The use of personal cameras and video equipment are allowed, provided they do not obstruct viewing and disrupt the ceremony. Flash photography is prohibited. Professional photographers will be taking photos of each graduate, which will be available for purchase.

Guests are not allowed entry without a ticket, and children under the age of 3 do not need a ticket to enter. After the National Anthem, guests without tickets may be allowed entry if there are empty rows behind the graduating students.

The west entrance of Hamilton Field House has wheelchairs to escort mobility-impaired guests to floor seating. Persons sitting on the ground floor may have one person sit with them, and other members may sit adjacent to the floor seating. It is first come, first served, not reserved. Guests can sit in their own wheelchairs, but the UCO wheelchairs will also be available.

Alternate viewing for those without tickets is available in the conference area in Bausher Place, but there is limited space. Bausher Place is located directly south of Hamilton Field House. Each ceremony will also be livestreamed and will be available on UCO OnDemand and UCO’s Facebook page.