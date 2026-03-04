UCO Alumni, Logan Hobart, Opens Up in Album Titled “Party Favorz”

University of Central Oklahoma alumnus Logan Hobart released his latest album, “Party Favorz”, on Feb. 11, 2026.

The project is part of his ongoing “Random Music” series and grew from what originally began as a single song.

The album began in 2024 with “F.U.E.M.,” a track written in frustration after the end of a friendship. Hobart said he realized the project would expand into a full record as more personal experiences began shaping the music.

“If I’m honest, I knew it would become a full record when life looked me dead in the face and told me I had more to say,” Hobart said.

“Even though the recording and writing process was all over the place, the rest of the record just poured out of me when the time was right.”

By 2025, the album developed into a 12-track project exploring relationships, mental health, and personal change. Hobart worked on the record while graduating from college and navigating family health challenges and periods of depression, experiences that influenced both the themes and songwriting throughout the album.

Hobart said his time at UCO played an important role in how he approaches music today.

“One of the things I remember most about UCO is its sense of community,” he said. “Freedom of expression and creativity are part of what makes the university special. I never felt held back or limited in that way.”

He added that the environment helped him focus less on outside opinions and more on communicating emotion through his work.

“Party Favorz” combines electronic production with live instrumentation, including contributions from several collaborating musicians. The album also introduces a recurring sci-fi storyline known as the Kurotenshi saga, which appears in the opening and closing tracks and connects the songs through a larger narrative concept.

Hobart said the album emphasizes the importance of human connection during difficult times and encourages listeners to recognize that emotions should not be treated as disposable. He added that technology has made it easier for people to avoid direct communication when relationships become challenging.

After completing “Party Favorz”, Hobart said he is taking time before deciding on his next major project. He is currently working on new material with collaborator Manuel Buitron, using modular synthesizers, and is also considering a funk-inspired record influenced by music from the 1960s and 1970s.