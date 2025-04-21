Two UCO football stars leave the program following Dorrel arrest

Following the arrest of UCO head football coach Adam Dorrel for suspicion of DUI, the Broncho football team has seen two pivotal players leave the program by way of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

UCO’s Terrill Davis (8) runs uncontested to the endzone against Fort Hays State, Saturday, Sept. 28, in Edmond. (ARRIANA CHARQUEÑO/ THE VISTA)

Star wide receiver Terrill Davis was the first to announce his departure from Edmond via an announcement on his Instagram on Thursday.

“I can’t express how thankful I am to have been a part of this program. With all that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining,” Davis said in his statement.

The Choctaw-native has not announced the reasoning for his departure, but insiders believe it is due to the Dorrel arrest.

While in Edmond, Davis rewrote several receiving records for the Bronchos, including setting and then immediately rebreaking the single-game catches record in back-to-back weeks this year. The Division II All-American finished 2024 with 109 receptions, 1609 yards and 15 touchdowns; one of the best seasons in UCO history at any position. He has already fielded nearly a dozen Division I offers, including from Oklahoma State.

Later that same day, All-American offensive lineman Montriel Lee also announced his entering into the transfer portal.

“To the UCO coaches and players, thank you for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel like family from day one… With that being said, after much thought and prayer, I will be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining,” Lee said in a statement on his X account.

UCO’s offensive linemen Montirel Lee (52) blocks Fort Hays State plater Saturday, Sept. 28, in Edmond. (ARRIANA CHARQUEÑO/ THE VISTA)

The Del City-native was a crucial part of the offensive line that helped set the school’s total offense record last season. His reasoning for leaving has also not been confirmed, but insider speculation connects it to the Dorrel arrest as well.

The announcements threw a massive wrench into an already tumultuous spring for the Bronchos. Following Dorrel’s arrest, assistant head coach and offensive coordinator James Curlee was named acting head coach of the team for the time being. Dorrel is currently not allowed to participate in team activities while the investigations from both Edmond PD and UCO occur.

The Bronchos will face Southern Nazarene in their annual Spring Game on Thursday while they try to mount another push for their second-ever MIAA Championship.