Fore! UCO Business Students Get a High-Tech Golf Upgrade

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Professional Golfers Association club became the first golf program in Oklahoma to use a Trackman Golf Simulator after the construction of the University’s Business Building was funded by donations from the UCO Foundation and UCO alumnus Ronald Armstrong.

According to the Lippert Bros. website, the company in charge of the renovations, the $5 million-$7 million, 7,700-square-foot building addition features a new student lounge, a recreation area, study rooms, and the golf simulator room for the PGA’s Professional Golf Management program.

Farmer Schaeffer, Assistant Director of the PGM program, said, “The most important element of our new setup is the system of motion-capture cameras, arranged to create a setting similar to that in sports video games, which can recreate movements performed in real life. In other words, this is a system that uses body markers to create a 3D model of the golf swing.”

“This system is available only at UCO and is the first golf program in Oklahoma to use it.”

Unlike the club’s previous simulator, which used a makeshift space in a refurbished classroom, the new design features 30-foot ceilings, mounted motion-capture cameras, and equipment that can track various aspects of the golf swing.

Schaeffer continued, “The design and utilization of this space are carefully considered to be aligned with the new technology.”

In this regard, the previous design used the so-called “sim in a box” solution installed in a classroom with ceilings about 10 feet high. In comparison, the current setup was built specifically to simulate golf, helping to avoid hitting the ceiling due to room restrictions.

Moreover, there is a powerful computer and simulator in the room that can analyze a golf ball and a club, then display its movement on the screen through trajectory projection, said Schaeffer.

At the same time, this system uses Light detection and ranging (LiDAR), a method of measuring distances to objects using laser pulses by calculating the time it takes for the light to reflect to the sensor. As well as using high-speed cameras and tracking software to evaluate the user’s swing and compare it with that of professional golfers like Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy.

Apart from simulating golf, the room serves several other purposes. For example, the golfing program will offer club-fitting services to the general public, using brand-name clubs such as TaylorMade and Mizuno, as well as customized putting fittings from Edel.

“The idea is to make club fitting comprehensive and to include a wide range of products, such as drivers, irons, and putters, which are often overlooked, for a particular golf swing,” said Schaeffer.

Schaeffer noted that over two years, the number of PGM students has grown from 19 to 75, thus necessitating extra space.

In addition, the PGA club plans to create a golf academy at the Three Bird Golf Park, offering summer golf camps over the summer and private lessons on campus.

“Moreover, students already gain hands-on experience organizing fundraising tournaments and managing events as part of their training program.”