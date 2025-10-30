TPUSA Combines Halloween With Conversation about Socialism

Photo provided by Tessa Bedford, vice president of TPUSA at UCO

The University of Central Oklahoma chapter of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) hosted a Halloween-themed event Wednesday evening from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Nigh, blending festive fun with a discussion on economic systems and American values.

The event, titled “Why Socialism Is Spooky,” explored the impact of socialism on countries and economies, while emphasizing how capitalism drives growth and opportunity.

Attendees gathered to discuss freedom, limited government, and the power of free markets. These themes are central to TPUSA’s mission to educate and empower young leaders.

“We wanted to host an event that connects culture with conversation,” said Tessa Bedford, vice president of TPUSA at UCO.

“The Halloween theme draws people in, but our goal is to inspire dialogue about the values that make America strong, which are freedom, opportunity, and the power of capitalism over socialism.”

Attendees engaged in interactive conversations, including a “Hot Takes” session in which members offered bold and unconventional viewpoints in a fast-paced way. The event also included America Fest, a nationwide conservative conference that brings together leaders, lecturers, and activists from all around the country.

While the gathering was intended for TPUSA members, the organization invited any interested UCO students to come and learn more about its efforts. “

TPUSA is all about promoting freedom, and we love meeting new people who share those values,” Bedford said.

According to Bedford, TPUSA has had record involvement this semester, with hundreds of students interacting through meetings, outreach, and social media. Their content has received over 300,000 views online, showing a growing presence both on campus and digitally.

As the semester goes on, the organization hopes to offer more interactive events and discussions targeted at increasing civic involvement and encouraging students to think critically about the ideas that shape America’s future.