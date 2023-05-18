Todd Lamb chosen as next UCO president 

Todd Lamb, born in 1971, will assume the presidency July 1.

After a nationwide search, the Board of Regents for the Regional University System of Oklahoma chose a new president for the University of Central Oklahoma Wednesday evening.

Originally from Enid, Lamb is a former lieutenant governor of the state of Oklahoma who served under former Gov. Mary Fallin from 2011-2019. Lamb also served as republican majority leader of the Oklahoma senate from 2005-2011.

He is “thrilled about the opportunity to serve as UCO’s next president.”

He earned “about nine credit hours” from UCO years ago. “Got a little Broncho in me already,” he said.

In 2019, he also became a panelist of KFOR’s Sunday morning talk show “Flash Point.”

Lamb received his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and degree in law from the Oklahoma City University School of Law.

Todd’s father, Norman Lamb, was also an Oklahoma state senator, then the state’s Secretary of Veterans Affairs.