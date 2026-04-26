Tiny Nook: UCO’s Twist on NPR’s “Tiny Desk”

The University of Central Oklahoma School of Music held a 15-minute concert on April 16, on the second floor of the Music Building, for students and faculty to enjoy.

A UCO student occupying the Tiny Nook rocking chair (Chelsea Rios/The Vista)

The monthly event is called Tiny Nook, named after NPR’s Tiny Desk, as it is tucked into a corner of the Music Building. The mini concert started off with the OTIS Trio playing “Muse O’ Spring” by Clara Schumann. The trio was made up of faculty members: Dr. Sallie Pollack on piano, Dr. Dawn Lindblade on clarinet, and Dr. Tess Remy-Schumacher on cello.

The next performance was UCO Junior, Amari Kinyanjui, playing “Sonata Latino: Salsa Montunate Movement 1” by Mike Mower. It is a piece with salsa inspiration made for flute, accompanied by piano played by Dr. Pollack.

The concept of Tiny Nook first came around when the OTIS Trio’s offices were placed next to each other in the corner of the second floor. Dr. Remy-Schumacher also started putting fruits up in the corner for anyone to get. The trio then noticed that students were gathering for the fruit.

Dr. Lindblade, assistant director of the School of Music and professor of clarinet, gave credit to Dr. Tess for the initial idea of Tiny Nook. Dr. Tess thought of making the corner into something for students. Dr. Lindblade mentioned that the OTIS Trio was “kicking around ideas” after that.

She added, “It just kind of evolved. It grew just from a friendship and good colleague relationship, and now it’s just a cool, special place.”

Tiny Nook was finally made official in the Fall semester of 2024, as talks about the presidential election were around and caused stress to students.

The corner now has a table with chairs, a rocking chair, and a table with snacks for all students to take. Dr. Tess mentioned that the snacks sometimes alternate between vanilla and chocolate wafers to apples and bananas. The nook is also decorated for every holiday or occasion, the most recent being Easter. The TRIO also tries to match the music or event to each occasion.

Tiny Nook not only holds 15-minute-long concerts, but they also hold events for other groups there. Some of the events included guided meditation, Broncho Barkers for therapy dogs, and a visit from Buddy Broncho.

The next Tiny Nook event is yet to be listed. All UCO students are welcome to watch and grab snacks as long as space and snacks are available. If you can’t make it, Tiny Nook livestreams performances on the UCO School of Music Facebook page.