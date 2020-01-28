TikTok Privacy Concerns Rise After Investigation

TikTok Undergoes Investigation for Collecting Personal Data From Users

Privacy concerns have risen for social media users after Facebooks major privacy scandal in 2019, and with TikTok currently having over 1 billion monthly active users, some are still questioning the investigation TikTok underwent after the American Government found evidence of data being sent to China.

There are also questions about whether TikTok is actually a Chinese application, but the history of TikTok is said to be a little confusing and complicated.

TikTok was actually born from ByteDance, which is a technology company that operates a range of content platforms and is also headquartered in Beijing, China. In Nov. of 2017, Musical.ly was acquired by ByteDance, and was later merged into TikTok.

Musical.ly was also headquartered in China before merging with TikTok, but isn’t a Chinese application per se. Musical.ly was popular in the United States, and Europe, and ByteDance made a statement that it would keep Musical.ly separate from their Chinese apps.

After merging both Musical.ly and TikTok, ByteDance also made the app inaccessible in China. China has their own version of TikTok called “Douyin.”

TikTok underwent an investigation after a lawsuit was filed in Nov. 2019 accusing the app of harvesting vast amounts of personally identifiable user data and sending it to China to sell targeted ads.

TikTok-ers often create videos showing a close-up of their face, allowing the company to gather biometric data on users, according to the lawsuit.

TikTok-er Marisa Harper said that she only creates videos of her dogs after learning the potential risk of her personal information being sent to China. “My personal information and safety are far more important than the entertainment of others,” Harper said.

Other TikToker-ers are aware that TikTok underwent an investigation and has actually been banned from the U.S. Military, but that is not stopping them from using the app and creating more videos.

TikTok’s privacy policies are displayed on their website by region, and warns users that their information could be sent to third parties for business purposes.

“It is no less private than what the government already collects on us anyway. If people believe we have the ability of privacy and our content isn’t already being collected then they’re lying,” TikTok-er Josiah Zupan said.

The #security concerns over TikTok bear many similarities to the #privacy concerns about FaceApp https://t.co/g2vxcvYx39 — NCX Group Security (@ncxgroup) January 21, 2020

Zupan said he does not plan to stop using the app, and is still going to create videos for the entertainment of others, and for business purposes.

TikTok does not pay or offer incentives to its most popular content creators, but it is still an advantage to users if they want to expand their business, and of course is used for fun all around.

New and even current users are advised to read the privacy policy so they are aware of what information is being collected, and to keep an open mind of the potential risks take are taken when creating content.