TikTok bill passes US House

Wednesday morning, the House of Representatives passed a bill that could ban TikTok from U.S. app stores with a majority lead 352 to 65. The bipartisan bill says that TikTok’s parent company, Byte Dance, must sell the app, or it will be banned in the United States. Politicians on both sides of the aisle believe that the ban is a matter of national security because of the threat to user’s privacy imposed by Chinese ownership of the app. However this is still a point that has only been called “theoretically possible” by experts. House passage is just the first step in the process, but President Biden said if the bill passes Congress, he’ll sign it into law.