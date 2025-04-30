Thunder sweep Grizzlies, advance to Western Conference Semifinals

The Oklahoma City Thunder are moving on. With a 117-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, the Thunder completed a four-game sweep and became the first team to punch their ticket to the second round of the playoffs.

Oklahoma City Thunder Center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) shoots the ball over Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) during the first half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (PROVIDED/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

MVP-hopeful Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with a 38-point performance, including a clutch stepback jumper in the final seconds to hold off a late Memphis rally. Jalen Williams added 23 points, and Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Isaiah Joe each contributed 11. The win marked Oklahoma City’s eighth straight victory overall and its 13th consecutive win over Memphis dating back to 2022.

After two dominant wins at home by a combined 51 points, the Thunder had to work a little harder for their wins in Memphis. The Grizzlies lost star guard Ja Morant early in Game 3 but still fought back from a 29-point deficit, nearly forcing overtime before falling short. In Game 4, Memphis tied the game at 115 in the final minute before Gilgeous-Alexander’s late jumper sealed the sweep. Oklahoma City struggled from three-point range, hitting just 7 of 35, but forced 22 turnovers and turned them into 32 points to make up the difference.

Throughout the series, Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams set the tone offensively. Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA regular season scoring leader at 32.7 points per game, shook off a slow start and delivered when it mattered. Williams hit the 20-point mark in every game, firmly locking himself in as Oklahoma City’s second scoring threat. On the other end, Alex Caruso gave the Thunder exactly what they missed last postseason: nine steals over the last three games, constant pressure on the ball and the playoff-caliber floor general they lacked a year ago.

The Thunder finished the regular season with the best record in the league at 68-14, and they showed why against Memphis by winning in both blowouts and tight battles down the stretch. With home-court advantage secured for the rest of the playoffs and at least a week of rest ahead, the Thunder now await the winner of the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers series, two veteran teams with deep postseason experience. The Clippers are led by former Thunder star James Harden and two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who is averaging 26.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the first round, while Denver is led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, averaging 28.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 10.8 assists.

The road will only get tougher from here, but the Thunder have handled every challenge so far and are determined to make their first Finals appearance since 2012.