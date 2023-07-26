Thunder hoping to make summer league playoffs 

Joseph Ross

Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander passes the ball during a game with the Houston Rockets Feb. 15, 2023 (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips).

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their summer league schedule as they look to have a good enough record to qualify for the summer league playoffs.

The Thunder found themselves matched up against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Jul. 11.

The Rockets started the game on fire by hitting four three-pointers, giving them a quick 14-7 lead.

The Thunder fought their way back and only trailed by three at the end of the first quarter. It was a closely fought start to the second quarter by both teams, but Houston was able to build a 16-point lead at the half.

Houston continued to seize control over the Thunder throughout the second half and ended the game with a 105-92 victory.

Houston guard Trevor Hudgins scored a game-high 26 points while shooting 50 percent from the field, and dished out seven assists. The Rockets had four players in double digits including Hudgins.

Oklahoma City also had four players score in double digits with forward KJ Williams and Keyontae Johnson scoring 19 points each.

The Thunder moved on from this loss and faced the Indiana Pacers the next day on July 12.

Oklahoma City got off to a solid start and grabbed a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Thunder was able to build and create a wide separation in their lead. The Thunder went to halftime ahead of the Pacers, 50-39.

Indiana was able to cut the deficit to four in the third quarter but the Thunder slightly extended their lead to nine heading into the fourth quarter.

The Thunder kept the Pacers at bay in the fourth quarter, controlled the rest of the way, and completed the game with a 98-87 win.

Thunder star center Chet Holmgren enjoyed a game-high score of 25 points, grabbed nine boards, and blocked five shots. Forward Ousmane Dieng also played a good game, generating 22 scores, grabbing nine rebounds, and recording six assists.

The Thunder moved their attention to the Washington Wizards on July 14. Holmgren was placed on the inactive list due to rest for the upcoming NBA regular season.

A back-and-forth first quarter featuring many lead changes occurred with the Wizards ahead 28-20 heading into the second quarter.

Another tight quarter between the two teams once again, featuring a couple tied and many lead changes. Wizards up 48-42 at the half.

In the third quarter, Oklahoma City cut their deficit to two, but the Wizards extended and finished the quarter with a 78-70 lead.

The Wizards extended their lead in the fourth quarter and ended the game with a 105-89 victory.

Wizards guard Johnny Davis led his team in scoring with 22 points while shooting 53 percent and dishing out three assists.

Thunder guard Jared Butler led his team in scoring with 22 points, while shooting 57 percent and was able to get four assists. Former Oklahoma Sooner center Tanner Groves, who was picked in as an undrafted free agent, got to see his first action on the NBA court as he was able to score two points and grab six rebounds.