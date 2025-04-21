Thunder finish record breaking season on a high note

In game one of the curtains closing, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points, adding six rebounds and six assists, as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied past the Los Angeles Lakers 136-120 on Tuesday night, avenging a blowout loss just two days prior.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP PHOTO/KYLE PHILLIPS)

The Thunder trailed by four in the third quarter when Lakers star Luka Dončić was ejected after receiving his second technical foul for talking to a fan after hitting a floater. Though the technical was rescinded after the game, the momentum shift was undeniable.

Without Dončić, the Thunder surged ahead, closing the game on a dominant 27-16 run in the fourth quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge with a series of jumpers and slashes to the rim, energizing a Paycom Center crowd, hungry for revenge after Sunday’s 126-99 loss.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, but L.A. struggled to generate offense in Dončić’s absence. The Thunder capitalized on turnovers and fast-break opportunities down the stretch to seal the win.

In their next game, with MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander resting, the OKC still proved too much for the Phoenix Suns, earning a 125-112 win Wednesday night behind a strong performance from Jalen Williams.

Williams, the Thunder’s other All-Star, finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, helping Oklahoma City maintain its momentum. Chet Holmgren added 22 points and 10 rebounds, continuing his strong recovery from injury.

Phoenix, already eliminated from playoff contention in a disappointing campaign, was without Kevin Durant due to an ankle injury. Rumors have begun swirling about the Hall of Famers future, with speculation that the Suns could explore moving him to a contender this offseason.

Despite the absence of Durant, Devin Booker delivered a strong showing, finishing with 20 points and 14 assists, just one shy of setting a new career high. Still, it wasn’t enough to overcome Oklahoma City’s balanced attack and defensive pressure.

The Thunder kept winning, while the Suns continued to search for answers in what has become a turbulent and underwhelming season.

In game three, the Thunder showcased their depth in emphatic fashion Friday night, cruising to a 145-111 win over the Utah Jazz despite resting their entire starting lineup.

Jaylin Williams notched his third triple-double of the season with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in just 25 minutes of action, leading a reserve-heavy Thunder squad that looked playoff-ready even without its stars.

Isaiah Joe poured in 32 points while Aaron Wiggins added 35, as Oklahoma City’s bench overwhelmed a depleted Utah team that is firmly in rebuild mode and clearly trying their best to improve their odds for the top pick in this year’s draft, Cooper Flagg. The Jazz rested most of their starters, leaving only second-year guard Keyonte George in the lineup as the franchise leans into a youth movement and draft positioning.

With the postseason approaching, the Thunder chose to rest Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and other starters, prioritizing health ahead of a likely deep playoff push. Still, their performance in Salt Lake City sent a message — this OKC team is deep, dangerous and ready to compete.

In the season finale, Oklahoma City closed out their record-breaking regular season on a high note Sunday, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 115-100 behind strong performances from Aaron Wiggins and Branden Carlson despite both teams resting their starters.

Wiggins led the Thunder with 28 points, continuing his impressive scoring stretch in the absence of the team’s usual starting five. Carlson added a career-high 26 points in what may be his final appearance this season. The rookie big man, on a two-way contract, is ineligible to play in the postseason.

With playoff seeding locked and health a priority, both teams opted to sit their stars. For the Thunder, it was the second straight game resting starters Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. The Pelicans, preparing for the lottery, did the same with CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson.

The win marks Oklahoma City’s fourth-straight and caps a historic season for the young squad. Now, the Thunder will await the outcome of the Play-In Tournament to determine their first-round opponent as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.