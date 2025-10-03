Three UCO Athletes Named MIAA Athletes of the Week

The University of Central Oklahoma recently had three athletes named Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Athletes of the Week for football and volleyball.

Week three MIAA volleyball athletes of the week included senior middle blocker Mikiah Perdue, being named Defensive Athlete of the Week, and senior setter Lindsey Houran as Setter of the Week.

This was the second consecutive week for Perdue to have this title. Perdue said, “ I’m very grateful for this recognition; it’s definitely a team effort. I could not do my job without my teammates and coaches pushing me every day. The most important thing is that we keep looking forward to our goals for the season, especially as conference play is starting. We will continue to work hard and get better day in and day out because the job is not finished.” Mikiah is leading the team in kills at 158 so far on the season. She put up a season high 18 kills on their September 18th sweep against Southwestern.

Mikiah Purdue is spiking the ball. (Jadyn Pruitt/ The Vista)

This is also familiar territory for Houran, as this is the second time this season she has been named the MIAA Setter of the Week. Houran is leading the team in assists with 573 on the season. She had a season-high 48 assists in the Bronchos’ 3-1 win over Texas Women’s. “I give all thanks to my passers and hitters who make smart kills. I appreciate my coaches who trust me and give me the ability every week to be the best player, leader, and teammate I can be. I try not to give too much power to external motives and entities. My ultimate goal has been to play for my family and teammates and help my team get better every week.’’ The team captain is currently in third place on UCO’s all-time assists list with 4,465.

Lindsey Houran is setting up the assist. (Jadyn Pruitt/ The Vista)

Week four MIAA football athletes of the week included sophomore kicker Joseph Kim. Kim was named Special Teams Athlete of the Week. The kicker tied the UCO record with a 51-yard field goal in the 4th quarter to give Central Oklahoma the 34-28 win on September 20th against Washburn. He also finished 4-4 on extra-point attempts. Kim grew up in Lawton, Oklahoma, and went to the University of Houston right out of high school. He became homesick after a year and decided to make the transfer from UH to UCO.