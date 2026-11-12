Things to do at Edmond’s Deck The Downtown Celebration

Edmond is kicking off this holiday season with its annual Deck the Downtown celebration today, at the Festival Market Place from 5:30-7:30, with free admission for all attendees.

According to the Downtown Edmond Business Association (DEBA), this community event is designed to provide families with an affordable festive evening, with 90% of free activities.

Families can decorate cookies, make festive ornaments and take pictures at a holiday-themed photo booth with Santa and Mrs. Claus. A fire pit will be available for s’more making and will be supervised by the Edmond Fire Department, who will also have a classic Dodge firetruck at the holiday event.

In addition, reindeer from the Bristow Reindeer Club of Oklahoma will make a special appearance. Complimentary hot cocoa will be served to visitors throughout the evening, and horse-drawn wagon rides will offer tours of the downtown area.

Holiday music will play during the event, with song sheets handed out to attendees so the crowd members can join together in singing classic Christmas carols.

“As a business owner and member of the community, I love seeing our town coming together for something as special as this, especially during the holidays,” said Stephanie Carel, executive director of the Downtown Edmond Business Association.

Downtown Edmond’s Deck the Downtown. (DEBA/Stephanie Carel)

Carel said the idea came after visiting historic small towns across the country, particularly Eureka Springs, Arkansas, where she saw holiday celebrations bringing residents and businesses together. In Edmond, Organizers eventually purchased a 20-foot Christmas tree for $10,000, funded by corporate sponsors and local businesses, including First Citizens Bank of Edmond, Silver Leaf Gems, and the Oak Tree Agency.

A staple of Deck The Downtown, local performer Santa Larry will return to greet children and pose for holiday portraits. This year’s setup has several new additions, including a 10-foot-tall Santa Claus figure, alongside newly installed decorative tinsel and upgraded light displays across the marketplace.

Since its launch in 2021, Deck the Downtown has expanded from a small gathering into a local tradition. The first Deck the Downtown drew 500 attendees, whereas turnout surpassed 2,000 visitors during the 2025 event.

“It’s nice to see our town’s businesses come together and promote an event that is free for people to enjoy,” Carel said.

Public parking will be available on-site at Festival Market Place and the surrounding area. Visitors seeking a schedule of events or updates can visit the Deck the Downtown page on Facebook.