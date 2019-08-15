Theater Season Fall 2019

President’s Concert:

UCO’s President’s Concert will at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. It will feature the UCO School of Music along with the university’s symphony orchestra, concert chorale, jazz ensemble, wind symphony and musical theatre department. It will be in honor of President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar.

Grease:

UCO will be performing “Grease” for two weeks. It will be at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 26-28 and Oct 3-5, and at 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6. The musical was originally created in 1971 by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, though most people know it from the 1978 movie adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Wind Symphony:

UCO’s first Wind Symphony concert of the semester will be at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. Its theme will be “African Epic.”

Fall Student Dance Choreography Showcase, Choirs in Concert:

The Fall Student Dance Choreography Showcase as well as the Choirs in Concert will by at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. UCO students will showcase their choreographic and choral skills. The UCO Choral Society is comprised of four major ensembles: Concert Chorale, Chamber Singers, Cantilena (Women’s Chorus), and Concert Choir.

The Fall Student Dance Choreography Showcase will also perform at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Symphony Orchestra:

The UCO Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.

“Peter and the Starcatcher”:

UCO will put on “Peter and the Starcatcher” at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31-Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. “Peter and the Starcatcher” is a musical based off of the children’s book series “Peter and the Starcatchers” by authors Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. It is a reimagining of the characters in the original Peter Pan novels by J.M. Barrie.

Kaleidoscope Fall Concert:

The Kaleidoscope Fall Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. from Nov. 21-23. It will feature choreography from UCO faculty and guest artists.

Wind Symphony:

The second concert from UCO’s Wind Symphony will be at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Dance Senior Project Fall Concert:

The Dance Senior Project Fall Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. UCO dancing students preparing to graduate will showcase their senior projects.

