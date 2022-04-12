The Vista wins multiple awards at OCMA’s

On Wednesday, The Vista received multiple awards at the Oklahoma Collegiate Media Awards ceremony in Stillwater on the Oklahoma State University campus.

Along with several other universities based in Oklahoma, The Vista submitted several pieces of work.

Ainsley Martinez, Managing Editor, won second place in the gold division for investigative reporting. (The Vista/Madalyn Nix)

Ainsley Martinez, Managing Editor of The Vista, received a second-place award in the gold division of the Investigative Reporting category for her piece “Access Denied,” which was published on Dec. 7, 2021. The story covered members of The Vista staff being removed from a meeting that took place between UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar and members of the faculty senate. The meeting was an invitation-only Q&A meeting to discuss budget concerns.

“The investigative award from OCMA means a lot, because it showed me just how much I’ve grown since getting into journalism my freshman year of high school,” Martinez said. “I am never fully satisfied with my writing, and am always looking to improve, but these acts of encouragement help motivate me forward.”

Martinez’ coverage of the budget crisis and the mandate for a 17-to-1 faculty-student ratio continued through the current student protests.

“Breaking the news of the closed meeting was very rewarding because it was the first investigative piece I’ve worked on,” she said. “The current rise of student protests about the budget and faculty layoffs has shown me people care about what is happening on their campus.”

Madalyn Nix, Editor-in-Chief of The Vista, received a first-place award in the gold division for sports photography.

“I never believed I’d come in first place for it,” Nix said. “It just brings everything full circle and I’m so humble and grateful for the recognition and opportunities it has brought me. It’s a reminder that I’m doing the right kind of work.”

(From left to right) Madalyn Nix, Editor-in-Chief, won first place in the gold division for sports photography while Manuela Soldi, photographer, won first place in the gold division for news photography. (The Vista/Logan Gassett)

Manuela Soldi, a photographer for The Vista, won first place in the gold division for news photography while photographers Graycee Hubbard and Sierra Perkins won third place in the gold division for news photography.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my team,” Nix said. “They have all worked so hard and have had to step out of their comfort zones to do this kind of work, but it paid off and the recognition makes it all worth it.”