The Story Behind the Sigma Nu Arrests | The Vista Investigates

The Editor-in-Chief of The Vista, Machenzie Glass, breaks down her investigation into the arrests of three members of UCO’s Sigma Nu–Mu Tau chapter following an alleged party where alcohol was served to minors.

Glass discusses with Ucentral anchor Madison Dedmon how she reviewed the Edmond Police report, examined evidence related to the party, contacted those involved for comment, and reached out to Sigma Nu, the Interfraternity Council, and the University of Central Oklahoma for statements.

Watch to learn more about how The Vista investigated the incident and the reporting process behind the story.