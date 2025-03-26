The NBA Playoffs are shaping up as the season comes to an end this April.

Capture The Flagg- Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets, Utah

Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers.

Cooper Flagg has been cemented as the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft, and many

teams are looking to capitalize on disappointing seasons by securing the top pick to select what

analysts consider a generational talent. The Washington Wizards are currently the favorites to

land the No. 1 pick, tied at 14% odds with the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets. However, teams

with lower odds have moved up in the past, including the Atlanta Hawks last season, who

jumped from a 3% chance to secure the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

Teams are taking advantage of losing seasons and may begin making key players inactive

to improve their chances of a top selection.

Play-In Competitors- Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando

Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA Play-In Tournament has been a success, giving teams seeded Nos. 8-10 a two-

game, single-elimination format to compete for a playoff spot. Teams such as the Phoenix Suns

and Orlando Magic have the opportunity to take advantage of these games and make a

postseason run. Both have been inconsistent at times, but if they find their rhythm at the right

time, they could be dangerous in the playoffs.

Some teams appear stuck just outside the lottery while also not being competitive enough

to contend in the playoffs. With the news of Victor Wembanyama’s blood clots, the San Antonio

Spurs could slide further down the standings and begin positioning for a higher lottery pick.

Low Playoff Seed Locks- Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, Los Angeles

Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies.

There have been several instances in NBA history where a lower-seeded playoff team has

made a deep postseason run. Last season, the Indiana Pacers advanced to the Eastern Conference

finals against the eventual champion Boston Celtics. Some teams have the opportunity to

replicate a similar run with All-Stars who have proven themselves in the playoffs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a conference finals appearance and have

dealt with injuries to former All-Stars Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Also in the West, the

additions of Zach LaVine and Jonas Valančiūnas make the Sacramento Kings a team to watch in

the postseason as well.

Conference Finals In Reach- Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets,

New York Knicks.

These teams have the potential to reach the conference finals if they can put the pieces

together.

The New York Knicks have been strong this season but are 0-9 against the top four teams

in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, have emerged as contenders, posting an 11-

1 record since adding Jimmy Butler.

The Milwaukee Bucks have not been as dominant as in past years but quietly lead the

NBA in rebounds and rank ninth in defensive rating, anchored by former MVP Giannis

Antetokounmpo. Damian Lillard has also returned to form, putting together an All-NBA-caliber

season.

One of the most surprising stories of this season has been the Houston Rockets. After

finishing one game out of a Play-In spot last season, they have consistently been in the Nos. 3-5

range in the Western Conference standings.

Real Championship Contenders- Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers.

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers have been battling for the No. 2 seed in the

Western Conference since the All-Star break, with neither team slowing down. The addition of

Luka Dončić and the emergence of Jaxson Hayes have given the Lakers all the necessary pieces,

while LeBron James continues to dominate despite the test of time. First-year head coach JJ

Redick has led the Lakers to a 40-22 record and is a candidate for Coach of the Year.

Nikola Jokić is a lock for a top-two finish in MVP voting for what seems to be the fifth

straight season. The Nuggets also rank in the top five in nearly every offensive category.

Favorites to Win Championship- Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City

Thunder.

These teams have set themselves apart this season. The reigning champion Boston Celtics

have dealt with injuries to stars Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, but Payton Pritchard has

stepped up and currently leads the Sixth Man of the Year race. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and

former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown have put up numbers similar to last season. If the duo of

Porziņģis and Holiday can return and make the same impact they had last season, a back-to-back

title in Boston will be hard to bet against.

The Cleveland Cavaliers became the first team to clinch a playoff spot while recording

their second 13+ game win streak of the season—yes, their second. With three All-Stars in

Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland, along with the trade deadline addition of

De’Andre Hunter, the Cavaliers are considered a favorite to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, led by superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, boast the

deepest roster in the NBA. Leading the league in point differential at +13.4, they have controlled

games early and rarely looked back. The Thunder are currently the second betting favorite to win

the NBA championship at +200.