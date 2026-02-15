The Last 2 UCOSA Meetings In Summary

The University of Central Oklahoma Student Association started its weekly meetings on Feb. 2. Below are the last two meetings in summary.

UCOSA Feb. 2 Meeting

The University of Central Oklahoma Student Association met on Monday, February 2, to go over the state of UCOSA and committee updates.

Alex Webb, current president of UCOSA, started the meeting with the state of UCOSA. Going over weekly tabling on Thursdays as a possible new requirement.

Webb continued the state of UCOSA with the previous upcoming Senate capital visit on February 4, the intended election overhaul this semester, and improvement of presence on social media to garner better student engagement.

Webb ended the state of UCOSA, updating the Legislation and Ways and Means budgets.

Soha Jawaid from Academic Affairs spoke on the continued effort on Dead Week bills, and for people to contact her over any concerns or questions regarding Academic Affairs.

Natalya Simmons-Elliot from Campus Development spoke on trying to collaborate with departments around campus to solve problems. Simmons-Elliot later elaborated on this topic, saying “…some dorms need repairs after winter storms or improved A/C. Partnering with Housing and Facilities can help keep living spaces comfortable.”

Joshua Albright from the Election Commission went over the setting times, following regulations, the need for volunteers, and aiding candidates with their involvement for the student body president and vice president election.

Campus announcements went over the now past, “Mr.Burns: a Post-Electric Play,” TEDxUCO opening volunteer applications and reserving tickets on Leadership Central’s LinkTree on Instagram, Big Event applications open to volunteers on UCORE, and UCOSA now meeting in the Will Rogers Room for the rest of the semester.

The meeting was adjourned after the announcements.

UCOSA Feb. 9 Meeting

The meeting started with the swearing in of new senator, Nichole Doherty.

Funding passed during the meeting included CFR-26-201: for $3,500 for the Muslim student association annual Ramadan banquet; CFR-26-202: $250 for the Academic team tournament fees; CFR-26-203: $3,325 for three students and one advisor from Model UN to go to the Midwest Model UN.

During student concerns, UCO president, Todd Lamb, was brought up for his comments made about the death of Renee Good by an ICE official during his appearance on the podcast “Flash Point” on KFOR, with Lamb referencing his previous training with the United States Secret Service saying “The instructor said that person’s driving a deadly weapon, which is a vehicle. You shoot the driver.”

The comments brought concern about student safety and the need for clarification on Lamb’s comments.

The next segment of student concerns went over Governor Stitt’s recent executive orders 2026-7: Data and Accelerated Degrees; 2026-06: Tenure Reform.

They discussed tenure protecting professors on the topics of research and teaching, and not making them a non-fireable position. They will have a further meeting about it later in February.

Executive Order 2026-07: Data and Accelerated Degrees “Orders a 90-day feasibility study on 90-credit-hour “accelerated” bachelor’s degrees to slash time and costs while maintaining quality, accreditation, and job relevance.” posted on Oklahoma.gov.

It also requires the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and Regents for Higher Education to start tracking post-graduate job information to get better data for analysis, and Regents need to use the data when “approving, reviewing, or sunsetting academic programs,” according to Oklahoma.gov

The executive order also initiates performance-based funding for higher education based on “workforce and employment outcomes, affordability, and the state’s strategic economic development priorities,” says Oklahoma.gov

The Executive Order 2026-06: Tenure Reform removes lifetime tenure and moves towards contracts with five-year reviews in order to establish accountability.

Announcements went over that Leadership Scholarships are open, Big Event is on March 28, the Election Commission meets after UCOSA meetings, and Senator Sophie Greenly winning Senator of the Week.

After Announcements the meeting was adjourned.