“The Drama” Review: It Delivers Dramatically.

“The Drama” movie poster (Photo from thedrama on Instagram)

“The Drama” is a romantic, dark comedy starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya as an engaged couple named Charlie and Emma. Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, who also directed the 2023 film Dream Scenario starring Nicholas Cage.

The film’s promotion and trailers gave very little of what the movie is actually about. When you actually watch the film, though, you realize how heavy the material/plot is and why it’s considered a dark comedy. I initially had no clue what I was going to watch, but once I finished it, I walked out of the theater satisfied that I did.

Emma and Charlie’s friends Mike, played by Mamoudou Athie, and Rachel, played by Alana Haim, are also their Best Man and Maid of honor for their wedding coming up in a week. The actual question gets asked, “What is the worst thing you’ve ever done?” and once this gets asked, the main plot gets rolling.

Without spoiling anything, this movie metaphorically asks the question, “Could you accept your partner for everything they are and everything in their past?”

This is such a realistic thought that we typically might not think about, but once you see the film, you start to think about yourself and your partner (if you have one).

The movie starts as a typical rom-com meet-cute that works, but goes from flashback to present day, showing Emma and Charlie’s relationship. Once we get to know them, it sets up the characters for the inciting incident of the big question that really gets the film going.

If you want a movie that doesn’t simply entertain but is engaging, this is the one. I will say once they get to that big question, that’s the inciting incident of the film that gets everything going. You will find yourself reacting along with the characters, which got me involved way more than I expected.

Some moments make you laugh when you feel like you shouldn’t (dark comedy), moments that make you feel the love between our characters, and moments that make you cringe for the characters, too. All of these feelings are what a good movie should do, and “The Drama” does.

The characters are the highlights of this movie. Bringing together these two A-listers, Zendaya and Pattinson, who live in their roles so authentically in a way where we all know the kind of people they portray, to a certain extent.

Pattinson plays the awkward British guy who found love and wants to hold on, but overthinks himself into a dilemma. While Zendaya plays the girl who seems sure of herself on the outside but struggles with her identity internally as the film progresses.

Overall, The Drama is full of love, laughs, dark humor, and it makes you somehow think critically about the decisions the characters make, which leads to an enjoyable movie-going experience. The pacing is well balanced, the editing is unique, and the plot keeps you waiting to see how characters react next.