The Center seeking sexual health ambassadors

The UCO Women’s Research Center and BGLTQ+ Student Center are accepting applications for the Sexual Health Ambassador Program for the 2022-23 school year.

A sexual health ambassador receives comprehensive sexuality and sexual health training from respected community health experts, presents lectures on various sexual health topics to different classes and groups at UCO and the surrounding area, helps plan awareness events and develops and executes projects on topics related to sexual health, sexuality or gender studies.

The program provides opportunities for presentations at the local, national and international levels, networking and a chance to impact the community.

“I became an ambassador really to get more knowledge on sexual health and also to have the opportunity to public speak and see if that’s what I’d do as career,” said Taleaha Lee, a current sexual health ambassador.

The program can also be an internship opportunity for many students, and being a sexual health ambassador can be a learning experience.

“I’ve gotten to go through so many trainings that have cultivated my knowledge on many topics like pregnancy, suicide, HIV, and Missing Indigenous Women,” Lee said. “It has been such a great experience and I have even made some of my close friends through this internship. This internship has also allotted me other opportunities that I never would have expected, like working as an advocate for sexual assault. I promise this is one of the places you’d laugh the most and honestly enjoy all the people you get to meet and work with.”

The application deadline is April 22 and interviews will be held April 26-27. To apply, students can stop by The Center in Thatcher Hall Room 106 to get an application or students can email Dr. Lindsey Churchill at lchurchill@uco.edu.