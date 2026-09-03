The Center Reopens at UCO

The UCO National Organization for Women reopens “The Center” on campus Wednesday in Thatcher Hall for all students to tour a safe space with resources.

Students were able to go into the Center to meet one another, enjoy refreshments, and learn about what the Center has to offer. The Center is known as a place for students in the LGBTQ+ community to interact and find resources.

Sarah Wilson, a Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies major, said, “The Center is first and foremost a safe space for students to hang out. We are also a research center, so we provide a lot of academic resources such as our library.”

Books available at The Center (Hannah Aukema/The Vista)

The Center’s research is home to the Gender and Sexuality Studies Library, which has over 5,000 rare books and manuscripts covering gender and sexuality.

The Center also provides clothes, hygiene products, and menstrual products for students. One of the main things the Center is known for is its community closet, a free thrift store for students. The Community Closet is donation-based, so students and professors can donate their clothes to the closet.

Racks of clothes available at The Center (Hannah Aukema/ The Vista)

“Throughout the semester, the Center has about 30 to 35 people come into the Center a day,” Wilson said.

Ireland Conwell, a UCO Sociology and Human Services major, says, “I think it’s definitely a really good, safe place, even if you aren’t queer. I also really want to volunteer…The more people find out about the Center, the more they will realize how useful this will be.”

“The Center is for everyone. We always say no matter what you identify as, queer or not, you can always take advantage of our resources and hang out. We’re a safe space for everyone,” Wilson said.

The Center at UCO (Hannah Aukema/The Vista) The Center at UCO (Hannah Aukema/The Vista)

“Today it feels like no matter where you go, there’s going to be some chance that you’re going to be discriminated against…If you’re a person of color or queer, these are spaces where you can feel safe, and if something happens, you have support around you. I think more campuses should have spaces like this, just because when you know that you’re safe, you get to be yourself more than you usually do. It’s good for neurodivergent people who can unmask here. There are many reasons why campuses would benefit from having places like this,” Conwell said.

Learn more about the resources available free to students here.