The Center adds new sexual health clinic

The Women's Research Center and BGLTQ+ Student Center offers new sexual health clinic. (Provided/The Center)

The Women’s Research Center and BGLTQ+ Student Center, in partnership with Diversity Family Health, are offering a comprehensive sexual health clinic on campus at UCO. The clinic’s services will include STI testing, HPV prevention, birth control, gender-affirming hormone therapy and PrEP (HIV Prevention).

These services are available to all UCO students, faculty, and staff.

According to Dr. Lindsey Churchill, Associate Professor of History and Director of the Women’s Research Center and BGLTQ+ Student Center, The Center wanted to insure students had access to sexual health services on campus since the OU clinic left earlier this year.

“Having Diversity Family Health on Campus is an excellent opportunity for students to receive care from a comprehensive sexual health clinic,” Churchill stated in an email.

The clinic opened on Sept. 10. The clinic hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays during the fall semester in Thatcher Hall, Room 106. The clinic will be closed on Oct. 1 due to the International Gender and Sexuality Studies Conference.

Low-cost visits and payment plans are available if needed.

Churchill stated: “Worry about not being able to afford care should not be a barrier.”

Appointments are required to attend a clinic.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.diversityfamilyhealth.com. Another way to schedule is by scanning the QR code on the UCO Women’s Research Center and BGLTQ+ Student Center’s Facebook page.

For more information about The Center, visit www.uco.edu/academic-affairs/thecenter.