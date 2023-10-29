The Broncho Buck-Around: Buck Around and Find Out!

#7 is Wide Receiver Darius Melton. (THE VISTA/JAYDON SIMS)

The Bronchos football team stomped all over winless Lincoln University on Saturday, October 14 to the tune of 59-17. Quarterback Dawson Herl started in place once again of the injured Stephon Brown and threw for 358 passing yards while tossing 5 touchdowns to 5 different receivers.

The Bronchos followed that up by defeating in-state rival Northeastern State 37-21 in their annual President’s Cup match on Saturday, October 21, marking their ninth straight victory over the Riverhawks. UCO is now 4-4 on the season, with their next matchup away at Fort Hays State this Saturday, Oct. 28. (For more football coverage, check out our full game summary of the Bronchos’ victory over Northeastern State)



The 19th-ranked UCO volleyball team had back-to-back victories in their matches this weekend, taking down 8th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney in 4 sets Friday night (25-22, 24-26, 25-20, and 25-23). Sydney Huck led the team with 17 kills, while setter Lindsay Houran continued to rack up assists with 57 in this match alone. The Bronchos followed that up with a dominating performance against Fort Hays State Saturday night (25-17, 25-14, 25-18), with Addison Wimmer leading the stat sheet with 14 kills, and the team combining for an impressive 10 aces. Also in volleyball news while most of us were on break: Lindsey Houran was named MIAA Setter of the Week and Jaedynn Evans was named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, October 16.



The Bronchos soccer team wasn’t quite as lucky, however, as they fell to the Emporia State Lady Hornets 2-1 on Sunday, October 22. UCO took the initial 1-0 lead with an Amaya Grace goal in the 57th minute, but Emporia State immediately answered that goal with one of their own just 10 seconds later, before adding a second in the 70th minute that the Bronchos just couldn’t catch back up to. UCO is now 4-6-6 on the season, with a disappointing 1-4-4 MIAA conference record. Unless they can win out in their final two conference games (both at home: Rogers State on October 27 and Newman on October 29), the Bronchos might miss out entirely on the MIAA postseason tournament.



The Bronchos’ men’s golf team finished in 2nd place in the NCAA Regional Preview Tournament at KickingBird Golf Club last Tuesday, October 17. Redshirt freshman Nick Canales finished 2nd overall in the individual category at the tournament as well, and was named MIAA Men’s Golfer of the Week for the second time this season on Wednesday, October 18.