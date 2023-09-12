Taylor Swift VMAs Liveblog

11:45 CT – The MTV website has updated to list Taylor Swift as the winner of Album of the Year for “Midnights” and Artist of the Year. At the end of the night, Swift was the winner of nine Video Music Awards.

11:36 CT – Parliament has won Best Visual Effects for “Anti-Hero” per a post from the official VMAs account on X.

11:35 CT – Rina Yang has won Best Cinematography for “Anti-Hero” per a post from the official VMAs account on X.

11:29 CT – Taylor Swift has won Show of the Summer for “The Eras Tour” per a post from the official VMAs account on X.

10:48 CT – Taylor Swift has won Video of the Year for “Anti-Hero”, making her the first act in VMA history to win the award four times. With this win, she beats her own record for most Video of the Year wins. The award was presented by LL Cool J. “The fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me,” said Swift in her speech.

10:05 CT – Taylor Swift has won Best Direction for “Anti-Hero.” Nicki Minaj presented the award to Swift, who brought the team behind the video on stage for the acceptance speech.

07:47 CT – Taylor Swift has won Song of the Year for “Anti-Hero.” Nelly Furtado and Timbaland presented the award to Swift. She shouted out Jack Antonoff, a co-writer on the song, saying they will “work together until 2089.”

07:15 CT – Taylor Swift has won Best Pop for “Anti-Hero” in the first award of the ceremony. The award was presented by NSYNC and Swift received a friendship bracelet from a member of the band as she accepted the award.

07:00 CT – Taylor Swift has arrived just in time for the award ceremony.

06:31 CT – The MTV Video Music Awards are showing a highlight reel of Taylor Swift’s history at the awards show.