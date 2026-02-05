Take A Look: UCO Baseball Played OBU on Tuesday

UCO’s Trevor Rowe celebrates after hitting a double against OBU’s pitcher. (Hunter George/The Vista) UCO’s Carson Taylor celebrates with his team after hitting a two-score home run. (Hunter George/The Vista) UCO’s Jackson Archambeau gets a hit against the OBU pitcher. (Hunter George/The Vista)

UCO’s Carson Taylor looks to steal as OBU pitcher begins to throw. (Hunter George/The Vista) UCO baseball player swings his bat, about to get a hit. (Hunter George/The Vista)

UCO baseball player slides into second base and is safe. (Hunter George/The Vista) UCO’s Drake Lee secures the out to head into the next inning. (Hunter George/The Vista) UCO’s Kamden Thompson throws a pitch in hopes of striking the OBU batter out. (Hunter George/The Vista) UCO’s Drake Lee gets the out at first base for the Bronchos. (Hunter George/The Vista)

UCO’s Elijah Alexander slides into second base. (Hunter George/The Vista) UCO’s Wyatt Yetter runs onto the field as his name is called at the start of the game. (Hunter George/The Vista)

UCO baseball player gets ready to catch a pitch so secure a strike. (Hunter George/The Vista) UCO’s Blake Delong throws a pitch to try to end the inning. (Hunter George/The Vista)

UCO starts the season off right, winning there home opener 8:7.