T.W. Shannon was elected to be the next lieutenant governor of Oklahoma after defeating Democratic nominee Kelly Forbes in Tuesday’s election. Shannon ran on growing the state economy, cutting government taxes and red tape, and supporting Oklahoma farmers and ranchers.

Background

T.W. Shannon was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, as a sixth-generation Oklahoman to a Chickasaw father and African-American mother. He later attended his hometown Cameron University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications before going to Oklahoma City University to receive his Juris Doctorate.

Early Career in Oklahoma Politics

After graduating from law school, he began his career in politics, working as a part-time employee under U.S. Rep. J.C. Watts from 2001-2003. He then moved on to become a field representative for longtime OK- 04 Rep. Tom Cole from 2003-2004 before launching his own campaign for Oklahoma’s 62nd District. He was elected in 2006 and sworn into office in 2007 at just 28 years old.

After serving multiple terms, he made history in 2013 when he became the youngest Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives at 34 years old. He was also the first Chickasaw and African-American to hold the position, becoming the first Black Republican in the country to head a legislative body since Reconstruction.

Shannon took advantage of his newfound prominence and used it as leverage to run in a special election for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Tom Coburn in 2014, stepping down from his position as Speaker and his District 62 seat.

He eventually lost in the GOP primary to then-OK-05 Rep. and current U.S. Senator James Lankford.

After falling in the GOP primary to Lankford and consequently leaving his State Representative seat, Shannon turned his attention to business ventures, becoming the CEO of Chickasaw Community Bank in 2017. During his tenure, he helped grow the bank’s assets substantially. A 2021 congressional biography reported that the bank had grown to more than $215 million in total assets under his leadership.

Business Ventures and Return to Politics

Shannon would eventually re-enter the political sphere, serving as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Transportation Commission beginning in 2019. He was reappointed in 2022.

He also remained active in national politics, serving as the national chairman of Black Voices for Trump during the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.

In 2022, Shannon made another attempt at reaching the U.S. Senate, this time seeking the seat being vacated by longtime Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe. However, he again fell short in the Republican primary, losing to Markwayne Mullin.

Shannon’s political career took another turn in April 2025 when President Donald Trump appointed him as Senior Advisor to the Secretary for Rural Prosperity at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The position placed Shannon in a role focused on rural communities, agricultural development, and economic opportunity. His background in banking, state government and his connections to Oklahoma’s agricultural and tribal communities provided a foundation for the appointment.

He would eventually leave the federal position and return to Oklahoma politics, announcing his campaign for lieutenant governor in January 2026.

2026 Lieutenant Governor Campaign

Shannon entered a crowded Republican primary, competing against several candidates, including State Auditor Cindy Byrd, State Sen. Darrell Weaver, and State Rep. Justin Humphrey.

He ultimately won the Republican nomination in June, receiving approximately 54% of the vote and advancing to the general election against Democratic nominee Kelly Forbes.

Shannon received an early endorsement from President Trump which further strengthened his position among Oklahoma Republicans.

Throughout his campaign, Shannon emphasized economic development, lower taxes, reduced government regulation, and support for Oklahoma’s agricultural industry.

He argued that Oklahoma should capitalize on its existing industries, including oil and gas, agriculture, aerospace and tribal enterprises, to attract additional businesses and create more jobs.

Shannon explained his approach to economic development as a former community bank CEO, and said attracting businesses requires maintaining a favorable regulatory environment and keeping taxes low.

“Capital is a coward. Capital will not flow in a hostile environment,” Shannon said. “So we want more jobs, and we don’t need more taxes in Oklahoma. We need more taxpayers.”

He argued that allowing businesses and individuals to retain more of their money would encourage investment and spending, ultimately expanding the state’s economy.

“When you lower taxes, you actually bring in more revenue to the government. It’s called the Laffer curve,” Shannon said. “When you allow people to keep more of their money, they actually do one of two things. They either invest it or they spend it, and that’s how you grow the economy.”

His campaign also emphasized supporting farmers and ranchers, strengthening law enforcement, defending constitutional freedoms, and promoting Oklahoma nationally.

Addressing concerns surrounding industrial expansion and its potential impact on agricultural communities, Shannon emphasized the importance of local decision-making and property rights.

“It starts with the ideas [and] the principles of the Constitution, and making sure that we’re respecting personal liberty and property rights and local control,” Shannon said. “There are communities that certainly are open to different types of innovations, different types of growth.”

He also expressed support for bringing manufacturing back to Oklahoma while emphasizing that individual communities should have a say in the development taking place around them.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Shannon defeated Forbes in the general election, earning approximately 58% of the vote compared to Forbes’ 42%.

His victory secured the lieutenant governor’s office for Republicans and positioned him to succeed outgoing Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who was unable to seek another term because of term limits.

What Does the Lieutenant Governor Do?

The lieutenant governor serves as Oklahoma’s second-highest constitutional executive officer and is next in line to assume the governorship when necessary.

One of the position’s primary responsibilities is serving as president of the Oklahoma Senate. Although the lieutenant governor does not serve as a state senator, the officeholder presides over the chamber and can cast a tie-breaking vote when the Senate is deadlocked.

The lieutenant governor also serves on several important state boards and commissions, including the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission, the Board of Equalization and the Commissioners of the Land Office.

The position also carries responsibilities involving economic development, tourism and promoting Oklahoma to businesses and visitors.

Shannon will take over the position from Matt Pinnell, who has served as lieutenant governor since 2019.

What’s Next for Oklahoma?

Following his election victory, Shannon said his immediate priorities would center on infrastructure, education, economic development, and strengthening relationships with Oklahoma’s tribal governments.

Shannon said his conversations with voters across the state helped shape his priorities heading into office.

“As I’ve traveled this state, nearly all 77 counties, people said to me three things. They said, ‘T.W., we want you to fix the roads, we want you to fix our schools, and then we want you to leave us alone,'” Shannon said.

He identified strengthening relationships with Oklahoma’s 39 federally recognized tribal governments as one of his priorities for his first 100 days in office.

“I think in the first 100 days, working with our tribal governments, our 39 tribal governments, to make sure we repair and restore that relationship,” Shannon said.

Workforce development and preparing students for the state’s changing employment landscape were also among his priorities.

Shannon pointed to Oklahoma’s colleges, universities, career technology centers and junior colleges as important resources for preparing the next generation of workers.

“Our colleges, our universities, our career tech, and even our junior colleges, they provide an extraordinary value…We got to prepare the next generation of Oklahomans for the future jobs that are coming,” Shannon Said.

Education was another major focus of Shannon’s campaign, particularly his position on accountability and teacher compensation.

He argued that increasing education funding alone would not resolve the challenges facing Oklahoma’s public schools. Instead, he emphasized measuring the effectiveness of that spending and rewarding high-performing educators.

“The biggest thing for us in education right now, what we know is just throwing money at it will not fix the problem,” Shannon said. “I’ve increased education funding, but it’s more about accountability and asking them, what is the return on the investment that we expected?”

Shannon also advocated for mandating literacy by third grade and reconsidering the traditional teacher compensation model, which generally bases salaries on years of experience and education.

He argued that teachers should have more opportunities to earn higher salaries based on their performance.

“We’ve got to move back into a more capitalist model so that we reward our best teachers and make sure they stay,” Shannon said.

His experience as a former House Speaker, community bank CEO, transportation commissioner and federal agricultural adviser gives him experience across several areas of government and business.

As he prepares to assume office, the extent to which he can translate those experiences and campaign promises into policy will be a major part of his upcoming tenure.

Shannon is scheduled to take office in January 2027.