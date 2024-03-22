Super Tuesday means a rematch: a look at platforms in 2024

A view of the grounds at the White House. (MANUEL BALCE CENETA/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump emerged as the frontrunners following March 5’s Super Tuesday primaries. As Nikki Haley drops out of the Republican race, the stage is set for a presidential rematch.

A stark contrast in platform keeps the stakes high, with Biden prioritizing climate action and racial equity while Trump doubles down on deportation and divisive policies.

As the nation braces for the upcoming election, contrasting platforms highlight the gulf of an American ideological divide.

Biden has sent both weapons support to Israel and food to refugees in the Gaza strip, who are now largely displaced to Rafah in man-made famine conditions. The president said on a hot mic after his State of the Union address that he and Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu need to have a “come to Jesus meeting.”

The Israel-Hamas conflict has killed more than 30,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and captures world attention as a humanitarian crisis.

On Israel’s involvement in Gaza, Trump has said that “You’ve got to finish the problem,” appearing to support the continued bombing and not distinguishing between Hamas and the people of Palestine.

In other news, Biden’s current platform pledges to “take swift action to tackle the climate crisis,” by reducing pollution. The goal is to “put the United States on a path to achieve net-zero emissions, economy-wide, by no later than 2050,” according to a White House document.

Trump’s platform includes plans for raids, 10% import tariffs, and a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for both children and adults. Trump also pledged to shut down the Department of Education, move toward state funding, and promote prayer in classrooms.

Biden wants to focus on racial equity, “deliver criminal justice reform, end disparities in healthcare access and education, strengthen fair housing, and restore Federal respect for Tribal sovereignty.”

Additionally, the Democratic candidate and current president wants to boost the American economy. He plans to work with Congress to build the economy back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump said he will pardon everyone who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol. He also said he plans to dismantle the “deep state” via the mass firing of civil employees.

In health care, Biden wants to continue building on the Affordable Care Act and reduce costs.

Trump said he is pledging to “immediately stop the invasion of our southern border.” He plans to do this through the largest deportation project in American history. Additionally, the former president said he will reinstate the ban on Muslim travel.

Biden promises immigration reform that is “centered on the basic premise that our country is safer, stronger, and more prosperous with a fair and orderly immigration system that welcomes immigrants, keeps families together.”