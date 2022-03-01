Students to compete in international conference

“Curiosity knows no boundaries,” proclaims the website for the No Limits conference, which will be held at the University of Nebraska’s Lincoln campus this year.

“We have 21 students attending,” said Lindsey Churchill, a UCO associate professor of history who was keynote speaker at the conference in 2021 with a presentation titled “Reproductive Justice in a Red State.” The conference is set for Friday, March 11, 2022 in the City Campus Union.

“The students’ research varies with issues regarding women’s, gender and sexuality studies.

UCO makes up nearly one third of the presentations at the No Limits conference,” Churchill said.

The theme of the conference will be “Writing as Resistance” and keynote speaker SJ Sindu’s presentation is titled “Inheriting Resistance.”

“I am most excited to collaborate and establish connections with scholars across the country,” said UCO student Grace Payne, who prefers to go by GP.

The event will hold many networking opportunities.

When asked why they chose to attend, GP said, “so I can celebrate queer resistance in literature and ’zines.”

Another student spoke about what is most exciting for him.

“During this upcoming conference in Nebraska, I am most excited about the networking opportunities that this event presents,” said Jacob Reavis.

Reavis said he hopes to use his presentation “as a way to get feedback from many scholars in the field of South Asian Studies and British Imperialism.”

“This is one of the main reasons I am attending, but I am also excited for this year’s keynote speaker SJ Sindu who will be speaking on “Inheriting Resistance” which is a consistent theme in future projects I will be conducting,” Reavis said.

The No Limits conference, held annually since 1994, encourages “creative” presentations as well as traditional presentations, according to the UNL webpage.

The conference is put on by the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies program at the University of Nebraska and rotates location annually between each of the university’s three campuses.

The University of Nebraska is taking precautions against COVID, encouraging “attendees be vaccinated and boosted before arriving,” according to an email sent out Feb. 21, or alternatively asking attendees to “please have a negative COVID 48-hours before the conference.”

The university has also requested masks and social distancing where possible. Seating will be distanced and lunches will be boxed.

There will be 20 sessions and more than 60 presenters in addition to the keynote speaker.

Find out more at https://www.unl.edu/wgs/no-limits-conference.