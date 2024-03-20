Students start new powerlifting club at UCO

Nicholas Borghini

Contributing Writer

A student lifts at Hamilton Field House (CENTRAL ATHLETICS/PROVIDED).

University of Central Oklahoma students are starting a powerlifting club, with 31

pre-applied members, and a sponsorship in the works, said the club president.

The club has 10 women and 21 men pre-applied, said Juan Espinoza, UCO

senior and powerlifting club president. Espinoza said that the club is for everyone,

whether they are casual or competitive.

Espinoza plans for the team to compete at USAPL powerlifting meets. Espinoza

wants the UCO powerlifting team to start hosting meets in Edmond.

The team is finalizing a sponsorship with Black Wall Powerlifting. This will include

access to Black Wall’s 24/7 gym, which will be provided at a discounted price to the

UCO powerlifting club. This price will be covered in member’s club dues.

“I’ll take a couple of lifters under my belt as far as programming, but that’s going

to be more aiming towards members who actually want to compete for UCO’s team,”

said Espinoza.



The club will also provide recommendations for online coaches. Espinoza said

this will be discussed at the first meeting, which is to be held within the first two weeks

of March.

The club plans to host open gyms for all UCO students, as well as powerlifting

clinics at the UCO Wellness Center, said Espinoza.

Espinoza said he wants to create a long-term legacy for the UCO powerlifting

club that will last as long as the university does.