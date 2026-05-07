UCO Counselor Shares Why Students Face Burnout & How to Solve it

As the end of the semester approaches, students are affected by fatigue, a result of the pressure from school, exams, jobs, and even their social lives.

The term “burnout,” as defined by Kaci Cole, a licensed professional counselor at the University of Central Oklahoma Center for Counseling and Wellbeing, is a sense of life being out of balance.

One part consists of stressors, such as school classes, financial problems, and responsibilities. In contrast, the other consists of resources, including getting enough sleep, having social support, being financially stable, and having a sense of purpose.

When the level of stressors in someone’s life outweighs their resources for too long, burnout is bound to occur said Cole.

Studies from worldmetric.org indicate that burnout among college students is very common, and a significant number experience burnout symptoms during the semester due to academic pressures, work, and a lack of rest.

A lot of times, burnout develops slowly because one’s healthy behavior patterns are sacrificed to stress, and this becomes detrimental to their well-being. Cole said that if people are stressed for a long period of time, they will eventually run out of resources and experience stress, sleep deprivation, financial problems, and difficulties with internships or jobs.

According to Mental Health America, sleeplessness, poor time management, and insufficient recovery time are major causes of burnout.

“Rest may be a way to treat burnout,” Cole said. Taking some time off, even 30 minutes without any stimuli, can help with burnout, and therefore, rest should be reconsidered in this case.

“To prevent burnout, counselors at UCO use the eight dimensions of wellness, a holistic approach to mental health that encompasses emotional, physical, social, and financial well-being. The goal is to find protection in several areas to avoid burnout or other issues that bother students,” said Cole.

For those who are experiencing burnout symptoms, things become more serious. Cole said it is necessary to reduce the workload and ensure that the person has enough time to recover from stress.

“This could mean changes in schedules, improving sleep, reconnecting with supportive people around you, or developing stress management skills through counseling. In addition, services at the University of Central Oklahoma Center for Counseling and Wellbeing are offered both in person and via telehealth to support students year-round.”

The time people spend after the semester ends may leave them feeling lonely, since they no longer have the structure provided by school.

Said Cole, this time is likely to raise questions about what to do. “We found that spending only 40 percent of one’s time on structured activities can help maintain one’s wellbeing.”

A lack of structure in one’s everyday life leads to disengagement and lower motivation, especially among students who leave campus for the summer, she said.

“There are ways to prevent loneliness in summertime. For instance, it is crucial to build structures and develop plans for future actions. This could include meeting new friends online or in person, volunteering, finding new hobbies, and getting counseling.”

Cole explained that this time offers many opportunities to find things one likes and to take care of one’s health.

Uncertainty often arises during major changes, such as entering the job market after several years of college. Cole said figuring out one’s core values before going to work is important because having them will allow making better choices in the future.

“Students who require additional guidance and assistance can seek help in the Career Services office.”

The University of Central Oklahoma Center for Counseling and Wellbeing is open year-round, offering walk-in services and counseling for individuals and groups. The organization also collaborates with other university programs, including therapy dogs and health initiatives. The Peer Health Leader program allows students to share information about mental health issues and ways to stay healthy and happy.

Cole shared that burnout cannot be perceived as an individual failure but rather an indication. “There is no surprise that students get burnout, given the amount of stress they are under. It is vital to know that help is always available and that recovery is possible.”