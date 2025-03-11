SQ 832 Seeks to Raise State Minimum Wage

Oklahoma is ranked sixth in the nation for poverty, according to the Oklahoma Policy Institute. The Policy Institute claims this is due to the fact that the minimum wage in Oklahoma has not been increased since 2009, while the rate of inflation and the cost of living have risen dramatically. State Question 832, which the policy institute has advocated for, is aiming to raise the minimum wage to fifteen dollars an hour by 2029. State question 832 would also tie further minimum wage increases to inflation. 832 will be voted on June 16, 2026. According to the Economic Policy Institute, 30 states have risen their minimum wage since 2014.