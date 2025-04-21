Sports Column: Thunder enter NBA Playoffs as the favorites-what’s changed since last season?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading into the NBA Playoffs as the favorites to hoist

the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June — at least according to oddsmakers.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen WIlliams, left, drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, right, during the second half of NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP PHOTO/KYLE PHILLIPS)

The Thunder are listed at +175 to win the NBA championship, the best odds of any team

entering the postseason, according to Vegas sportsbooks. That surge in confidence comes after an

11-game improvement from last season, with Oklahoma City finishing the regular season at

68-14 — the best record in the league.

This year’s squad has shattered records and silenced skeptics on their path to contention.

Historic Point Differential

The Thunder posted a point differential of +12.87 — the highest in NBA history. For

comparison, the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in 2015-16 posted a +11.63 differential, the 72-10

Chicago Bulls in 1995-96 had a +12.24, and last season’s champion Boston Celtics finished at

+11.34.

More than just winning by large margins, the Thunder’s point differential signals a dominant

presence on both ends of the court.

Elite on Both Ends

Oklahoma City ranked third in the league in offensive rating at 120.3, trailing only the

Cleveland Cavaliers (121.7) and Boston Celtics (120.6). While those teams edged them in raw

numbers, the Thunder were unmatched against the Eastern Conference, posting a 29-1 record

and a 121.9 offensive rating in those matchups.

On defense, OKC led the NBA with a defensive rating of 107.5 — nearly three points

better than the next best team. That margin highlights the Thunder’s ability to smother opponents

in any situation.

Key Additions and Improvements

Rebounding was a glaring weakness for the Thunder last season, particularly in their

playoff series loss to the eventual Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks. That issue

has been addressed with the addition of Isaiah Hartenstein, one of the league’s premier

rebounders. Hartenstein averaged 10.7 rebounds in just 27 minutes per game this season, helping

push Oklahoma City to eighth in the league in team rebounds per game (44.8). Last season, the

Thunder ranked 22nd.

Another major addition was Alex Caruso, acquired in a trade that sent Josh Giddey to

Chicago. Caruso brings championship experience from his 2020 title run with the Los Angeles

Lakers, along with All-Defensive Team credentials. His low-usage offensive game fits

seamlessly with the Thunder’s Big Three: MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, first-time

All-Star Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren — who was in the Defensive Player of the Year

conversation before his hip injury.

With their development, depth, and historic metrics, the Thunder look poised to bring

Oklahoma City its first ever NBA championship.