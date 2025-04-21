Sports Column: Thunder enter NBA Playoffs as the favorites-what’s changed since last season?
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading into the NBA Playoffs as the favorites to hoist
the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June — at least according to oddsmakers.
The Thunder are listed at +175 to win the NBA championship, the best odds of any team
entering the postseason, according to Vegas sportsbooks. That surge in confidence comes after an
11-game improvement from last season, with Oklahoma City finishing the regular season at
68-14 — the best record in the league.
This year’s squad has shattered records and silenced skeptics on their path to contention.
Historic Point Differential
The Thunder posted a point differential of +12.87 — the highest in NBA history. For
comparison, the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in 2015-16 posted a +11.63 differential, the 72-10
Chicago Bulls in 1995-96 had a +12.24, and last season’s champion Boston Celtics finished at
+11.34.
More than just winning by large margins, the Thunder’s point differential signals a dominant
presence on both ends of the court.
Elite on Both Ends
Oklahoma City ranked third in the league in offensive rating at 120.3, trailing only the
Cleveland Cavaliers (121.7) and Boston Celtics (120.6). While those teams edged them in raw
numbers, the Thunder were unmatched against the Eastern Conference, posting a 29-1 record
and a 121.9 offensive rating in those matchups.
On defense, OKC led the NBA with a defensive rating of 107.5 — nearly three points
better than the next best team. That margin highlights the Thunder’s ability to smother opponents
in any situation.
Key Additions and Improvements
Rebounding was a glaring weakness for the Thunder last season, particularly in their
playoff series loss to the eventual Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks. That issue
has been addressed with the addition of Isaiah Hartenstein, one of the league’s premier
rebounders. Hartenstein averaged 10.7 rebounds in just 27 minutes per game this season, helping
push Oklahoma City to eighth in the league in team rebounds per game (44.8). Last season, the
Thunder ranked 22nd.
Another major addition was Alex Caruso, acquired in a trade that sent Josh Giddey to
Chicago. Caruso brings championship experience from his 2020 title run with the Los Angeles
Lakers, along with All-Defensive Team credentials. His low-usage offensive game fits
seamlessly with the Thunder’s Big Three: MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, first-time
All-Star Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren — who was in the Defensive Player of the Year
conversation before his hip injury.
With their development, depth, and historic metrics, the Thunder look poised to bring
Oklahoma City its first ever NBA championship.