Six Booths at UCO’s Annual Asian Moon Festival

The University of Central Oklahoma Asian American Student Association encouraged students and local artists to sell hand-made creations at the Asian Moon Festival, Oct. 8, at Buddy’s Lawn.

1. Kysan Rov’s Lion Head

At the first booth, artist Kysan Rov created a traditional Chinese Lion Dance head. Rov showed off the head he created and talked to students about the history of the Chinese lion dance. “It’s an art that’s going extinct right now. Not a lot of people want to continue the arts or arts-and-crafts because not everyone wants to teach, but my goal is to preserve it because I’m very passionate about it.” Rov said.

2. Julie Nguyen’s Mini Mart

Local artist, Julie Nguyen ran a booth filled with crochet plushies, keychains, stickers, and prints. “We always try to partner with Oklahoma businesses every couple of months or so just to build that community and support. We try to participate in events and stuff and do themes every month. Sometimes it can be an aquatic theme, a bakery theme, and things like that.” Nguyen said.

3. Arinasic’s Cosplay Booth

The Arinasic cosplay booth sold crafts and commissions created by artist Ari, who is a cosplayer. “I am selling a bunch of crafts that I personally made and also advertising my commissions. I mainly do prop commissions and wig commissions,” She said.

4. Madison Self’s Art Booth

A booth run by local artist Madison Self was filled with stickers, magnets, and pins that were designed with the app Procreate, according to Self. “I do visual art. I make it traditional, then I upload it to Procreate, clean it up, and make it ready to be stickers, magnets, and pins.”

5. Roselin Zoti’s Cosmetic Booth

A cosmetic booth run by local artist and hairstylist Roselin Zoti was filled with a variety of acrylic nails and makeup products she created. “I mostly make press-on nails, acrylics, and gel nails. I’m also selling lip glosses, tints, eyeliner, and other eye makeup, but those are side things that I sell,” Zoti said.

6. Anna Schein’s Plushie Booth

Local artist Anna Schein sold a variety of stuffed animals after becoming popular on Instagram for her work. “When I was still in high school, I started posting fun stuffed animals I made on Instagram. I made one of a little shark, and it went pretty viral. I started selling them, and they sold out when I made them on my own.”

UCO celebrated its 26th Annual Asian Moon Festival with several performances and traditional foods. Students were able to enjoy food and drinks from several vendors, such as Necessity Matcha and Pei Wei, who catered at the event. There were also several performances, such as K-pop dances and lion dancing.