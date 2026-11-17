The University of Central Oklahoma’s Kaleidoscope Dance Company will host its annual Fall concert on Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in Mitchell Hall Theatre, featuring student dancers and guest artists performing a variety of dance styles.

This concert will include modern dance, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary, and six other dance styles. The performances will showcase work students have developed throughout the semester while collaborating with faculty members and guest choreographers.

“Every year it is different because there are different guest choreographers; sometimes the faculty work changes, so this concert is just faculty and guest artists,” said Director Tina Kambour.

Both the Kaleidoscope Dance Company and the Kaleidoscope Two have rehearsed daily since August in preparation for the Fall concert. The performance brings together the work dancers have developed through their classes, rehearsals, and collaborations with choreographers.

Throughout the semester, students worked with choreographers apart from UCO faculty, many of whom are not UCO faculty. According to Kambour, this experience allows dancers to learn from professionals with different backgrounds, approaches, and dancing styles.

Kambour said the program focuses on preparing students for professional dance careers by exposing them to different genres and rehearsal environments.

“The majority of the people in the program want to perform, so we are preparing them for the professional world so that they are practicing in all kinds of styles and genres and learn how to work with different people,” Kambour said.

She said each guest artist brings a different perspective to the rehearsal process, allowing students to experience the variety of working environments they may encounter after graduation.

“This concert is a combination of all the work they’ve done all semester,” Kambour said. “They want to perform, so this is the goal they’ve been working toward after working hard in their classes, learning from different people and rehearsals. This is their moment to perform.”

Kaleidoscope Dance Company celebrated its 50th anniversary at UCO last spring. Students interested in joining the company can audition, with opportunities available to all students.

The annual fall concert is one of two performances the dance company holds each academic year, with another concert scheduled during the spring semester.

Tickets for the Fall concert can be purchased Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and until one hour before the performance begins. Visit the Dance Company Website to learn more.