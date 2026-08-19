See How UCO Students Moved In

Drew Rayburn Drew RayburnAugust 19, 2026 11:50 am
Pike volunteers are moving shelves for UCO students. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
Pike volunteers are moving shelves for UCO students. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
Volunteers from the Baptist Christian ministry posing for a photo. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
Volunteers from the Baptist Christian ministry posing for a photo. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
Tri Sigma volunteer prepares to move a box for a UCO student. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
Tri Sigma volunteer prepares to move a box for a UCO student. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
Aiden Lawson is directing traffic in front of the Suites. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
Aiden Lawson is directing traffic in front of the Suites. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
Kappa Sigma volunteer is moving a bag for a UCO student. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
Kappa Sigma volunteer is moving a bag for a UCO student. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
UCO workers are bringing water around to the volunteers. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
UCO workers are bringing water around to the volunteers. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
Micah McVay is moving a mirror into the Suites. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
Micah McVay is moving a mirror into the Suites. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
UCO volunteers handing out Hawaiian leis to the incoming students. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
UCO volunteers handing out Hawaiian leis to the incoming students. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
(Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
(Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
Thomas Wolff is unloading bedding for a UCO student. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
Thomas Wolff is unloading bedding for a UCO student. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
Volunteers of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity are moving a cart into West Hall. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
Volunteers of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity are moving a cart into West Hall. (Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
(Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
(Drew Rayburn/ The Vista)
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