Oklahoma’s first dedicated sculpture park is headed its way to Edmond and will be located at Coltrane Road and Route 66.

The Uncommon Ground (Kyran Coleman/The Vista)

The Sculpture Park

According to the parks official website, the name of this new edition to Edmond is called “The Uncommon Ground.” This park is over 62 acres and will feature over 60 or more sculptures all created by “local or international artists, filled with contemporary pieces and heritage sculptures.”

Inside Uncommon Ground, there will be a lot of creative pieces to welcome people into the park, like a 100 foot wide barn door mural and three fishing ponds with grand art pieces, which were in collaboration with the “Department of Wildlife,” said park officials online.

The park will include a 37 foot tall interactive centerpiece called “The Eagles Nest” that allows people to be able to climb up the spiral staircase inside of the sculpture and catch the views of route 66 in real time. -The Uncommon Ground

Classrooms, Playgrounds, and More

The park has also partnered with the Edmond Fine Arts Institute (EFA) to build a 25,000 square foot arts facility, which will contain mixed classrooms and various performance spaces.

Uncommon Ground is not just full of creative sculptures; there will also be a 3 acre playground for children so they can enjoy the park, too.

The 3-acre children’s playground will include:

-Mirror Maze

-Critter playground

-Swing Hill

-Climbing Wall

The Uncommon Ground Sculpture (Kyran Coleman/The Vista)

Pet-Friendly Trails and Sand Pit

There will also be wooden cross nature trails, paved trails, and a sand volleyball court. This park is very much pet-friendly, with a special area for dogs that is supposed to be split between large dogs and small dogs.

Concert Lawn, Performance Venue, and Movies

They will also have a performance venue and a large event lawn to host concerts, movies, plays, and many other public gatherings, and it is said to seat around 3,500 people.

The park is still undergoing some construction, but some will have the opportunity to have a peek of the park during their private opening/pre opening late 2026, only if they are invited. The park is set to fully open to the public, with free admission, May 1, 2027.

Opening Date

The Uncommon Ground Sculpture park is taking donations to help fund the new park and reach their donation goal.

More information about the park and donation is available here