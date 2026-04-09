“Scream 7” Delivers a Stab Miles Away from Woodsboro 

“Scream 7” brings one of the most notorious slasher franchises back. This time around, it’s a different vibe for Ghostface.

Neve Campbell returns after her absence from the previous film, which saw Ghostface arrive in New York. Her character’s return brings the nostalgia aspect back to the film series.

Sydney Prescott has built a new life for herself in Pine Grove, Indiana. She now has three children, with her oldest being named after her childhood best friend, Tatum.

Sydney has left Woodsbury in her rearview mirror and started a new life for herself. However, Sydney can never escape her past for long in any city.

One day at work, she receives a mysterious phone call from the notorious Ghostface. After all these years, Ghostface finds a way to contact the series’ scream queen.

Ghostface takes the calls up a few notches by using FaceTime. The face behind the screen is none other than Stu Macher, who died at the end of the first film.

Sydney knows for a fact that Stu died that night in Woodsboro. She’s at a loss as to why Stu is calling her instead of Ghostface.

Now, Ghostface is after Tatum and all her friends. The killer is essentially creating another final girl in Sydney’s daughter.

The boyfriend trope from the first film comes back into play. Tatum’s boyfriend, Ben, is one of the main suspects in the killings.

Also, there are two Ghostface killers this time around. Both killers are using deep-fake technology to impersonate Stu.

Sydney and Gale Weathers race against the clock to find out who is behind the deep-fake phone calls. Also worth noting, Sydney gives Gale something she has waited 30 years for: an exclusive interview.

Of course, there’s always the opening scene where someone is murdered by Ghostface. Those scenes never fail to set the tone for the whole movie.

Sydney Prescott’s house in Woodsboro has been converted into a Ghostface museum/motel. Visitors are treated to a horror movie trivia phone call, which brings back fond memories.

“Scream 7” was one of the most thrilling films in the franchise to date. The jump scares and surprises were through the roof compared to the previous films.

Most of all, the movie had more of a nostalgic vibe than the previous entry. Bringing the original scream queen back did the seventh film so much justice.

The film focuses on continuing Sydney’s legacy through her children, more specifically, her daughter. The “Scream” series has always possessed that family aspect.

Tatum and her friends reference Sydney’s high school days in the first movie. In a way, “Scream 7” is a modern-day redux of the first film in the series.

The movie has the audience on the edge of their seats for the whole time. Every movie in the series brings a new surprise.

Moviegoers get the chance to fall in love with a new, tight-knit community. Pine Grove is the new Woodsboro, after all.

Several characters from past installments make cameo appearances. Cameos add even more flair to the nostalgia element.

The film deserves 10 stars for acting, plotline, and characters. “Scream 7” was the revival the series needed all along.

Be on the lookout for future installments in the “Scream” series. As the audience has learned, Ghostface never stays down for long.