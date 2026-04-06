Scholarships For Incoming UCO Freshmen

The University of Central Oklahoma offers a variety of scholarships for incoming freshmen. With enrollment right around the corner, here are a few that might be helpful to freshmen.

Automatic Academic Four-Year Scholarships

Incoming full-time freshmen who apply and turn in all admission paperwork by the February 1 priority deadline will be awarded an academic scholarship for the fall and spring semesters. The unweighted GPA and ACT scores are used to determine scholarship awards.

These awards, which are tuition waivers, are received automatically but can only be applied to the amount of tuition charges on a student’s account. However, if multiple awards are received, the full amounts of all awards may not be applied.

Upon acceptance to the University of Central Oklahoma, incoming freshmen are automatically considered for the automatic academic four-year scholarships. In order to be considered, students must satisfy the minimum eligibility criteria and submit all necessary materials by the deadline.

Additionally, both the Broncho Bronze Achievement Award and the Broncho Blue Achievement Award are available to full-time students.

5Estimates Scholarship

5Estimates.com is an online service for homeowners to compare prices on home improvement services, and is currently offering this scholarship to any student studying at an accredited university. The scholarship consists of two payments of $1000, and there are no minimum GPA or other eligibility requirements.

To apply, a 250-word essay about what consumers should look for in home improvement must be written and sent in before the deadline, the 31st of January. Winners are selected annually and cannot receive more than once. To apply, visit their website.

Abbot & Fenner Scholarship

Abbot & Fenner is a business consulting agency that is offering a $1000 scholarship to college and high school students. The application deadline has been extended to June 10, 2026. To apply, a 500 to 1,000-word essay describing career, educational, and life goals, and how the major you selected will help you to achieve them.

The annual scholarship winner(s) will receive their award within two weeks of the specified deadline. In addition to the institution they are currently attending, all applicants must include their full name and mailing address in their submissions. For more information or to apply, please visit their website.

Debt.com Scholarship

Debt.com’s objective is to motivate Americans of all ages to battle their way to financial independence, from college undergraduates to senior citizens and everyone in between. Regrettably, a significant number of college students fail to submit applications for all available scholarships. For what reason? “One of the most common and distressing excuses I hear is, ‘Why bother? I don’t have a 4.0,’ a college financial aid director told Debt.com recently.”

Applying for their scholarship is simple but also different from the usual essay. Since Debt.com encourages users to sign up for as many scholarships as possible, the application consists of attaching the confirmation emails of other scholarships you’ve applied for. After that, a winner will be chosen on May 1, 2026, with another round of applications opening up on the same day.

For more scholarships, please visit UCO’s scholarship portal.