RideOKC gears up with city biking tours

Ride OKC is hosting bike tours throughout summer to explore downtown Oklahoma City for anybody interested in seeing what the city has to offer.

The organization will feature the Art Plus Architecture tour, a cookie tour, and the Bikes Plus Brews tour. There is also a custom tour for anyone wanting to have a specific organized tour while traveling through OKC. And for those who want to do their own thing, they can rent bikes and go off on their own adventures.ik

The art tour is $49, and the cookie and brew tour are $69. People wanting to do take these tours will need to book a tour online at rideokc.com/bike-tours.

“Anyone new to Oklahoma will have a great and unique experience riding our bikes around Oklahoma City,” said Ryan Fogle, co-founder of Ride OKC.

Ride OKC will offer a unique insight into Oklahoma’s history and present. The different tours feature craft beer, local food and showcase historic and modern neighborhoods while teaching about the architecture along the way. The art tour will even give some insight on the historic land runs.

“The tours aren’t only for travelers as we welcome Oklahomans all the time too as they love to learn the culture of their own city,” Fogle said.

The brews tour will feature Oklahoma’s emerging craft beer with stops at beloved breweries. This tour offers a unique way to explore Oklahoma City.

The staff at Ride OKC will provide information about downtown OKC if you are renting a bike and going on your own.