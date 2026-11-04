Oklahoma’s Nov. 3 General Election Results

The state general election took place Nov. 3; voters cast their ballots to decide state executive officials, the results of two state questions, and key legislative races.

Governor Results:

The two major candidates on the ballots for governor were Republican Mike Mazzei and Democrat Cyndi Munson. Mazzei won the election, taking a nearly 6% lead against Munson. Mazzei will officially be sworn into office in January.

Gubernatorial Candidates Vote Totals (R) Mike Mazzei (W) 570,461 (D) Cyndi Munson 503,491

Lieutenant Governor Results:

The Lieutenant Governor fills in for the acting governor when they are out of the state. The two candidates on the ballot were Republican T.W. Shannon and Democrat Kelly Forbes. President Trump endorsed Shannon won over Forbes. Shannon will be sworn into office in January. Shannon will succeed Matt Pinnell, who served 8 years as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.

Lieutenant Governor Candidates Vote Totals (R) T.W. Shannon (W) 633,663 (D) Kelly Forbes 461,958

Attorney General Results:

The Attorney General acts as the state’s lawyer and chief legal officer. The two candidates for state Attorney General were Republican Jon Echols and Democrat Nick Coffey. Echols won for state Attorney General; he will succeed Attorney General Gentner Drummond. Echols will take office in January.

Attorney General Candidates Vote Totals (R) Jon Echols (W) 605, 312 (D) Nick Coffey 487, 768

Superintendent for Public Instruction Results:

The state superintendent is in charge of education in Oklahoma. The two candidates for superintendent were Republican Robert Franklin and Democrat Jennettie Marshall. Franklin will be the state’s next superintendent. He will take office in January.

Superintendent Candidates Vote Totals (R) Robert Franklin (W) 719, 249 (D) Jennettie Marshall 367,185

State Question 845:

State Question 845 would change the way the judicial nominating committee in Oklahoma is decided. The JNC is the committee that nominates all judges for the state. The question looked to eliminate some of the requirements to be a part of the JNC. The question would remove party requirements, term limits, and allow lawyers to be a part of the committee. This question ultimately failed, meaning there will be no change to how the JNC is decided.

State Question 845 Vote Totals Yes 287, 102 No (W) 761, 143

State Question 847:

State Question 847 would change property tax rates for certain properties. The question looks at real properties and homestead properties. Currently, homestead property tax increases by 3% and real property tax increases by 5%. State Question 847 proposed decreasing those rates by nearly 1% each. Making properties gain value at a slower pace. This question failed, meaning property tax will not decrease for homestead and real properties.