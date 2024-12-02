Remington Park hosts Classic Christmas

The grand opening of Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas was Nov. 22, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Remington Park. This is the first year that Remington Park has hosted this event and with 55,000 square feet of interactive light sculptures, ice skating, a snow slide and a market square, a Classic Christmas had an activity for all ages to enjoy for the holidays.

Attendees of the Classic Christmas walk under an arch of Christmas lights. (TROY ISBELL/THE VISTA)

The light sculptures were not something out of the ordinary, they were all unique. One sculpture was a tunnel that had icicle lights that hung down around visitors. The hanging lights captivated everyone that walked through them. Another was a Coca-Cola semi-truck. Guests could step into the cabin of the truck for a photo opportunity and they could even go to the side of the truck and snap a picture with the infamous Coca-Cola polar bears.

“The tunnel with hanging lights was my absolute favorite. I just wanted to walk through it over and over again,” said visitor Mia Roberts.

A Classic Christmas also provided seasonal food and drinks like hot chocolate and hot cider, alongside their market square that featured local businesses such as, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Olive Drab Farm and Hitch by Billie. The market welcomed all visitors with open arms and helped them shop for the holidays.

“Olive Drab Farm had the perfect candle for my wife, but I have to hide it in the car on the way back home so she doesn’t see it,” said one customer Elijah Davis.

Adults and teenagers were not the only focus of this event, kids were provided with several activities. The snow slide was a big hit and had a line of eager participants all night. There was also a sensory dance floor for toddlers and, of course, the holidays would not be complete without visits from Santa Claus.

“Me and my sister raced on the slide. I beat her, but I helped carry her tube up to the top, so she’s not mad at me,” said young guest Behr Rogers.

Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas is certainly a holiday staple for all ages. Remington Park and staff provided all guests with an amazing experience and the chance to make memories that last a lifetime.

The event will run through Dec. 29. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person.