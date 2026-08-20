Remembering Edmond History: 1986 Post Office Massacre

As the Edmond City History Museum holds it’s 40th Anniversary Memorial of the 1986 Post Office murder-suicide that left 15 dead, The Vista looks into online archives following the scene.

Scene following the Edmond Post Office Massacre in 1986. (Argo, Jim/Oklahoma History Society)

On August 20, 1986, 44-year-old USPS mail carrier Patrick H. Sherrill opened fire into the Edmond City Post Office, killing 14 individuals, and harming six before committing suicide on scene. According to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS), at the time, the mass murder was Oklahoma’s largest committed by a single individual in a single incident.

Officials said that Sherrill was unable to hold a job for long and blamed the Post Office management. As an ex-U.S. Marine and OK Air National Guard, OHS says that Sherrill became an expert with small arm guns, and was fascinated by them. After receiving many disciplinary reprimands, he had “threatened revenge”on two separate occasions.

Sherrill reported to arm himself with three semiautomatic pistols and ammunition and entered the work facility that morning. He shot his supervisor, Richard “Rick”Charles Esser Jr., age 38, then tracked his co-workers through the building, before killing himself. The event occurred within 15 minutes.

Around 100 individuals were in the building during the attack.

1986 Edmond City Post Office Massacre Victims:

Richard C. Esser Jr., 38.

Patricia Ann Chambers, 41.

Judy Stephens Denney, 41.

Patricia A. Gabbard, 47.

Jonna Ruth Gragert, 30.

Patty Jean Husband, 48.

Betty Ann Jarred, 34.

William F. Miller, 30.

Kenneth W. Morey, 49.

Leroy Orrin Phillips, 42.

Jerry Ralph Pyle, 51.

Paul Michael Rockne, 33.

Thomas Wade Shader Jr., 31.

Patti Lou Welch, 27.

Scene following the Edmond Post Office Massacre. (The Vista, 1986) Scene following the Edmond Post Office Massacre. (Argo,

Jim/OHS)

Mayor Carl Reherman addressing a crowd of 5,000 people in a memorial service. (The Vista, 1986) Scene following the Edmond Post Office Massacre. (Argo, Jim/OHS)

The Edmond community hosted a memorial ceremony commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Edmond Post Office Massacre and honoring the victims. This public event, hosted by the Edmond Chapter #947 of the National Active & Retired Federal Employees, took place at the Edmond History Museum on Aug. 20, 2026, at 10 a.m.

Yellow Ribbon Memorial:

The Yellow Ribbon Memorial is a commemorative outdoor structure dedicated to the victims. It includes a bronze sculpture by artist Rich Muno surrounded by a fountain. Learn more about this memorial art piece here.